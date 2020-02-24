GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton was back on top for round two of Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East in Arlington, Texas. His bike had a problem during the sight lap for the first race of the night, and he wanted to grab his backup bike (teams can run two bikes through tech inspection at Triple Crown races), but rules don't allow a rider to switch bikes after the sight lap begins. So what was wrong, and how did Sexton make it work, anyway? Jason Weigandt asked him after the Arlington post-race press conference.

