Kade Mosig Banned Six Years for Anti-Doping Violations, Retires from Racing

Australian motocross racer, Kade Mosig, was provisionally suspended on July 10, 2018, by Motorcycling Australia in relation to several anti-doping violations brought against him. Now it has been announced that Mosig will be banned from the sport for six years dating back to that initial suspension date. There were 19 violations brought against Mosig dating back to 2014, and all his results have been stripped from record dating back to December 9, 2013.

Mosig was racing for the DPH Husqvarna team in the Australian Nationals at the time of his initial suspension but was released from his contract until the sanctions were handed down.

In a statement, Motorcycling Australia released the following information:

Mr Mosig tested positive to the prohibited substances exogenous 19-norandrosterone and 19-noretiocholanolone and D-amphetamine following a doping control test conducted by the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority on May 27, 2018 at the MX Nationals in Murray Bridge, South Australia. Motorcycling Australia imposed a mandatory provisional suspension on Mr Mosig on July 10, 2018, and his sanction has been backdated to take account for time he has already served. This means Mr Mosig is ineligible to participate, as an athlete or support person (including coaching or officiating) until he has completed his six-year sanction. The ban includes using Member facilities. In addition to the six-year sanction, all competitive results for Mr Mosig from December 9, 2013 onwards will be removed from records. Mr Mosig will be eligible to recommence participation in the sport from July 10, 2024. Mr Mosig in a statement said: “I accept the sanction imposed on me understanding I have made some poor decisions in the past”. “I want to apologise to my family, friends, competitors, supporters and my sponsors. “Regrettably I will be moving on from racing professionally and will be making no further comment on this matter”

As mentioned at the bottom of the statement, Mosig has announced that he will retire from the sport. Here's what he had to say in an Instagram post: