We’re once again firing off questions at long-time pro Jason Thomas for some opinions on round eight of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac commented on the dragon's back that led to Cooper Webb and Adam Cianciarulo's undoing. They said the final whoop was smaller than the whoop before it—which they say is not the right way to build it. Explain hitting a dragon's back and how it's supposed to work.

Ideally, all of the whoops would be the same size, climbing at the same rate. That allows riders to blitz consistently up and off without worry of missing one. What Roczen and Tomac are referring to is exactly that. When one of the whoops is smaller, particularly the last one, it’s very easy for the front wheel to miss it. That miss results in the front end dropping because it didn’t impact the next whoop. That lack of impact, especially when the rider expects the front wheel to remain flat or up, is worst case scenario. It completely disrupts the flat plane that riders want to maintain. The front wheel drops over the edge of the backside of the entire dragon’s back, surprising the rider and correspondingly, the rear comes up (if the front drops, the rear is going to rise, as it’s all connected).

More importantly, this particular dragon’s back forced riders to exert a level of caution. The penalty for a mistake was severe, especially at high speed. Justin Brayton, Cianciarulo, and Webb all had huge crashes from exactly this same scenario. They blitzed off, got a tiny bit careless on their front wheel location, and nosed into the landing and triple takeoff that followed.

Another factor of this particular dragon’s back was the distance to the landing. This distance was a little further than we sometimes see. The distance is critical because in an endo situation (all three crashes), because the further the rider has to travel, the worse the endo becomes. If the landing was closer, the chances of crashing would have diminished. Even if the front end was dropping, the front wheel might still have landed on the downside instead of plowing into the face of the next jump. It may not have saved all three of them, but it certainly could have lessened the severity of their crashes. You can watch Webb’s crash to see how it all unfolded—the endo started it, but catching his wheel on the next jump ended any chance of saving it.