MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The first round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Union, South Carolina with the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC. Cool and partly sunny conditions greeted the final day of racing at round one, making almost perfect racing conditions.

As racing got underway it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell jumping off the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 holeshot award. Russell would lead the race from start to finish, after gaining a lead of over one-and-a-half minutes by the time they completed lap four out of six. Russell would continue to turn the pace up, and by the time the checkered flag flew, Russell would hold a lead of one minute and 51 seconds. Russell earned his 61st career victory, and his last “first-race” win ever.

Coming through in the second place position was Coastal Bi-Con Racing’s Ricky Russell. After completing the first lap of racing Russell was just 1.9 seconds behind the leader, however as the race wore on Russell would fall back to over a minute-gap. Russell remained focused and pushed through the three-hours of racing to earn second overall and a podium finish to start off the season.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang had a strong performance at round one of the 2020 GNCC season. Strang would come through sixth on the opening lap, but by the time the race reached the halfway point he had worked his way into the final podium position. Strang would continue to push, and hold off his fellow XC1 Open Pro competitors, taking home a third overall at the season opener.

Earning fourth overall aboard his new team, and in his home state was FactoryONE Sherco Steward Baylor Jr. Baylor would work his way through the pack after a seventh place start to the day. Baylor looked to be making a late race push, as he came through timing and scoring just 5 seconds behind Strang at the completion of the three-hours.

Taking fifth in XC1 Open Pro and sixth overall was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn. After starting the day up in third, Ashburn would battle with his fellow XC1 competitors throughout the entire three-hour race. Ultimately, Ashburn would cross the line three minutes behind fourth place to finish out round one of the 2020 season.