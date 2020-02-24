For the first time ever, Eli Tomac came into a Monster Energy AMA Supercross race in sole possession of the red plate, and then won that race. Just like that, some of the demons of yesteryear have been chased away, a message that rings extra clear on a night like in Arlington, where crashes and mistakes spilled out all over the place.

“It’s just nice to get through this one,” said Tomac, first addressing the chaos of the evening, before then turning to his grip on the red plate. “But, that being said, this year, I just feel like I’m in a better place. Where before, I felt almost like I was a little nervous in that situation, and that led to goofy mistakes.”

There. The first step to a solution is admitting the problem, right?

This weekend provides a stark contrast in that Tomac, often the “so fast but then the mistake” guy ended up winning what was easily the most chaotic night of the season. The Arlington race offered such diverse challenges, mixing some tricky obstacles, dirt, and the Triple Crown format. Whatever the reason was, there were crashes all over the place, including one that eliminated Tomac’s teammate Adam Cianciarulo (broken collarbone) and another that coulda’ shoulda’ woulda’ done the same to Cooper Webb. Somehow, Webb seems to have escaped only bruised but not broken.