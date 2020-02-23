Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
The Weege Show: Arlington Supercross Wrap-Up

February 23, 2020

Jason Weigandt walks and talks outside of AT&T Stadium, recapping a night filled with what no one wanted to see--crashes and injuries to some of the more popular (and fastest) riders in the series. It was a good one for a few, though, and not coincidentally the riders on top are riders who have felt their fair share of heartbreak before.

Supercross is gnarly, folks!

