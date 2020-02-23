Jason Weigandt walks and talks outside of AT&T Stadium, recapping a night filled with what no one wanted to see--crashes and injuries to some of the more popular (and fastest) riders in the series. It was a good one for a few, though, and not coincidentally the riders on top are riders who have felt their fair share of heartbreak before.

Supercross is gnarly, folks!

