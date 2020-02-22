Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It’s a cold morning here in Arlington, Texas, and teams have curtains out around their pit setups to keep the heat inside. The dirt here is so different than it used to be old-school Texas style, when the track looked like concrete. Now the dirt is tacky and likely to rut up.
The track sports two changes compared to the track map published earlier this week. There is no longer a double jump before the whoop section. Instead, the whoops are just really, really long, as in 200-plus feet. We talked to some riders on track walk, though, and they said the whoops aren’t tough because they’re not steep. Also, there was supposed to be table-180 corner-table section before the finish. The first table is not there, and the second table is super steep—like, hard to walk up, steep. There’s a rhythm lane on the same side of the stadium as the whoops, and riders were experimenting on that side of the track. Don’t expect lap times to mean anything until the riders figure the fastest way through there.
The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM truck isn’t here this week. Sadly, rookie Brian Moreau is in a hospital in Tampa after a crash last week has left him, reportedly, without movement in his legs for the moment. You can read the latest updates on Brian and also check out this video put together by French journo Stephan LeGrand, with a group of top riders all wishing Brian well.
Pierce Brown is also out with a shoulder injury. We again reached out to the Alpinestars Mobile Medic unit today for more info on what happened with Moreau last week, but they say they can’t comment due to HIPAA laws.
Tonight’s race is the second Triple Crown event of the season. Three starts and three mains in each class. The fastest 18 riders from qualifying go straight into the night show, then a pair of LCQs seed the final four spots into the main races.
Eli Tomac is the points leader for the first time this season thanks to his victory last weekend in Tampa, Florida. Ken Roczen, third last week, has been bumped back to second in points, with Cooper Webb still third. This trio of riders has won all but one race this year (Justin Barcia won the opener) and are beginning to set up a three-way title fight. Can someone else in the still-deep 450 field get a win and get back into title contention?
In 250SX East, Shane McElrath dominated last weekend's opener, his debut with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. Chase Sexton and Jeremy Martin were second and third.
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|155
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|144
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|135
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|23
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|21
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|19
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|18
One note from B group practice: Rockstar Energy Drink rookie Jalek Swoll has to ride in the B session because he did not make the main event last week. He was third quickest in B in the untimed Free Practice this morning.
In the seeded A group 250SX East session, RJ Hampshire held fast lap time most of the way, but Chase Sexton jumped to the top late. McElrath and Hampshire rounded out the top three. In the 450SX free practice, Dean Wilson bested Cianciarulo, Anderson, Hill and Davalos. Then came Stewart, Tomac, Osborne, Plessinger, and Webb.
Time Practice
It looked like a darned race when Shane McElrath and RJ Hampshire battled side-by-side on the first lap of this practice. Shane took…can we call it the holeshot?...on the practice start, but RJ moved around and started logging heater laps. McElrath was notably better in the whoops, though.
Rookie Jo Shimoda went down in the whoops. Riders said they’re not that bad, but they’re definitely catching riders out in practice, and some riders have already resorted to jumping.
Earlier today it appeared quading through the center of the rhythm lane (jumping a single, table, single) would be fastest line, but 250 riders started jumping on and off of that tabletop, and it was faster to stay on the ground. Chase Sexton spent a lot of the session using that line and running at the top of the lap charts. McElrath, meanwhile, lost the front end in a corner and went down, then got up and started experimenting with jumping the whoops. Later, he logged a flyer to get back into the top spot and end the session with the fastest time. Hampshire jumped back up to second ahead of Sexton.
“We had a good week, first round jitters are out of the way,” said McElrath. “Track’s tough, it’s gonna take three starts like that. Track is breaking down, soft stuff is chunking away, but underneath it’s harder and it has edges. It’s not actually soft at all."
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Wilson Fleming
|50.707
|New Canaan, CT
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Darian Sanayei
|50.847
|Monroe, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Richard Jackson
|51.542
|Holdenville, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Hardy Munoz
|51.781
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Bradley Lionnet
|52.359
|South Africa
|Yamaha YZ250F
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jalek Swoll
|49.742
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|50.029
|Venezuela
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Lane Shaw
|50.347
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chase Marquier
|50.399
|Newcastle, OK
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Kevin Moranz
|50.735
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|46.969
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|47.006
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Chase Sexton
|47.175
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|47.284
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|48.215
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
With a gate start now being used for both timed practice sessions (last year a gate start was only used in the final practice session) each practice begins like a race. The 450 riders were a bit less agro on their first lap, though, with Ken Roczen and Zach Osborne getting through the first two turns 1-2.
Adam Cianciarulo had a big crash with about five minutes to go in the session and spent time sitting off to the side of the track holding his shoulder. He eventually walked off, but then hitched a ride on the Alpinestars mule. We will check on his status later. We didn't see the crash but he left his bike laying on the track on the face of a triple, so that's not a good sign.
Malcolm Stewart held the fastest time early in the session, but then his teammate Justin Hill—fresh of a career-best last week-moved to the top. Then came Anderson and Tomac.
Tomac found a new line through the rhythm, going triple in, then table-on-off-triple. However, he remained only third-fastest even on the lap when he used that line. Roczen and Cianciarulo
“After free practice we made an adjustment, went a little stiffer, and It felt good," said Hill. "After last week, I’ve just got some fire under me. When the whoops are this long, it really requires control. In a short set, you can make a mistake and maybe get away with it. Here, you’ve got to grip the bike and be consistent.”
Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine