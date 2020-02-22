Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

It’s a cold morning here in Arlington, Texas, and teams have curtains out around their pit setups to keep the heat inside. The dirt here is so different than it used to be old-school Texas style, when the track looked like concrete. Now the dirt is tacky and likely to rut up.

The track sports two changes compared to the track map published earlier this week. There is no longer a double jump before the whoop section. Instead, the whoops are just really, really long, as in 200-plus feet. We talked to some riders on track walk, though, and they said the whoops aren’t tough because they’re not steep. Also, there was supposed to be table-180 corner-table section before the finish. The first table is not there, and the second table is super steep—like, hard to walk up, steep. There’s a rhythm lane on the same side of the stadium as the whoops, and riders were experimenting on that side of the track. Don’t expect lap times to mean anything until the riders figure the fastest way through there.

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM truck isn’t here this week. Sadly, rookie Brian Moreau is in a hospital in Tampa after a crash last week has left him, reportedly, without movement in his legs for the moment. You can read the latest updates on Brian and also check out this video put together by French journo Stephan LeGrand, with a group of top riders all wishing Brian well.

Pierce Brown is also out with a shoulder injury. We again reached out to the Alpinestars Mobile Medic unit today for more info on what happened with Moreau last week, but they say they can’t comment due to HIPAA laws.

Tonight’s race is the second Triple Crown event of the season. Three starts and three mains in each class. The fastest 18 riders from qualifying go straight into the night show, then a pair of LCQs seed the final four spots into the main races.