Adam Cianciarulo Out of Arlington SX with Broken Clavicle
February 22, 2020 4:15pm | by: Kellen Brauer
Adam Cianciarulo suffered a heavy crash when he went over the bars in the first timed qualifying session of the day in Arlington, Texas. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider plowed his left shoulder into the face of the lone supercross triple jump on the track and would not return for the session. Kawasaki confirmed via Instagram that Cianciarulo has suffered a broke clavicle, or collarbone, as a result of the heavy fall and he will be out for tonight's eighth round of the series.