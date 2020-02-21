Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign to Support Supercross Rider Brian Moreau
The Road 2 Recovery Foundation announced today that it has established a fundraising campaign to support young French Supercross rider Brian Moreau, who suffered a major crash on Saturday, February 15th, during the Free Practice session at Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Tampa, Florida.
The Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ KTM Factory Racing team athlete underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a fractured vertebra in his neck and he is in stable condition as he awaits further information from doctors in Tampa. Due to his extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Brian’s medical bills are expected to be substantial even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road to Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brian’s medical bills. As always, R2R is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) and your donation toward Brian’s fund is tax-deductible. If you are able, please donate to Brian’s page here.
As more information on Brian’s recovery becomes available, we will update his R2R page here: https://road2recovery.com/
For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com.