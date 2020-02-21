Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign to Support Supercross Rider Brian Moreau

The Road 2 Recovery Foundation announced today that it has established a fundraising campaign to support young French Supercross rider Brian Moreau, who suffered a major crash on Saturday, February 15th, during the Free Practice session at Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Tampa, Florida. 

Brian Moreau
Brian Moreau Align Media

The Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ KTM Factory Racing team athlete underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a fractured vertebra in his neck and he is in stable condition as he awaits further information from doctors in Tampa. Due to his extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Brian’s medical bills are expected to be substantial even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road to Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brian’s medical bills. As always, R2R is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) and your donation toward Brian’s fund is tax-deductible. If you are able, please donate to Brian’s page here.

As more information on Brian’s recovery becomes available, we will update his R2R page here: https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/brian-moreau/. We encourage folks to leave positive messages of support on Brian’s R2R page for him to read. Brian and his family thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time. 

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com.

