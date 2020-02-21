Road 2 Recovery Opens Fundraising Campaign to Support Supercross Rider Brian Moreau

The Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ KTM Factory Racing team athlete underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a fractured vertebra in his neck and he is in stable condition as he awaits further information from doctors in Tampa. Due to his extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Brian’s medical bills are expected to be substantial even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road to Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brian’s medical bills. As always, R2R is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) and your donation toward Brian’s fund is tax-deductible. If you are able, please donate to Brian’s page here.

As more information on Brian’s recovery becomes available, we will update his R2R page here: https://road2recovery.com/ cause-view/brian-moreau/ . We encourage folks to leave positive messages of support on Brian’s R2R page for him to read. Brian and his family thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time.

