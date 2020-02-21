Racerhead #8

Welcome to Racerhead. The sport had one of those good/bad days last Saturday in Tampa. It was a very robust crowd, some excellent racing, a tight points battle in the 450SX class, the start of a new series with the 250SX East Region (which meant a bunch of new faces), and a mostly good round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Of course, all of that momentum was muted by the news that 18-year-old newcomer Brian Moreau was badly injured on the second lap of the first practice of his supercross career. The French teenager had moved here to America to join the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, and he seemed to have the potential to be the East Region version of Jett Lawrence: a charismatic, fast, and funny interloper. Now there’s worry that he may never walk again. As of today, Moreau has yet to regain movement from his midsection down. It was a terrible blow to everyone, an immediate reminder that motorsports racing is dangerous. It also reminded me of what happened to Ian Trettel back in 2011. A Suzuki support kid, he got to ride one round of AMA Supercross, finishing fifth in the East Region opener at Dallas. A couple weeks later he crashed in the first practice at Daytona, headfirst into a jump. It was touch-and-go for a while, but while he did mostly recovery from his head injury, he would never race again. Let’s all hope Brian can regain what he lost in the crash.

There was a lot of talk about how the trackside medical personnel reacted and cared for Moreau when he went down, whether or not there should have been a red flag, that there may have been some miscommunication in between what he was trying to say and what the medics heard. I was not in the stadium at the time, did not see the crash, nor did I see him taken off. I trust and believe in the Alpinestars Mobile Medics and know that they have been there for the riders in SX/MX for going on 20 years now. While I’m no doctor, nurse, or paramedic, I am pretty sure Moreau’s injury came from the crash, not the carry or the ride off the cart. And like all serious injuries and accidents at the races, the causes and the reactions will be studied in the hopes of avoiding another situation like what happened in Tampa.

Also, a tip of the visor to Mathilde Musquin. She and Marvin had been looking after Brian a bit since he came across, and she was right there with him as he was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. I can’t imagine how scared and upset a kid that age, on the other side of the world from his home, would be in such an unexpected and heavy situation, so it was fortunate having a familiar face and voice like Mathilde’s there to help.

The last update we had came from Brian’s father on Wednesday, posted on lebigusa.com. Here is the translation:

I would like to thank you all for caring for Brian. First of all I’d like to say that Mathilde Musquin has been amazing through those very tough times. She’s managing the situation with great care. She is a guardian angel for Brian. Marvin is very worried about Brian as well. He went to see him and supported him too. In addition, Troy Lee Designs, KTM and Red Bull have also been very supportive. Tyler Keefe, team manager, is with Brian all the time. Brian’s mom arrived Monday night in Tampa with his younger sister. He is surrounded by loved ones. Regarding the hospital he is in, staff personnel have been very attentive since Saturday. Before even getting to the hospital, the doctors were waiting for him, knowing exactly the extent of his injury. It was a priority for them. They even cleared the CT scan room in order to be able to go into surgery as fast as possible. Regarding his injury, Brian still doesn’t move his legs but today he gained a little bit of feeling in his back compared to yesterday. It gives us hope. We all are with him and we believe in him. Thank you again for Brian.

While the rest of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tour has moved on to Dallas for tomorrow night’s Triple Crown event, he remains in the hospital in Tampa, though we’re sure that everyone is still hoping and praying that the swelling goes down and Brian Moreau is able to make a recovery.

A FAREWELL TO ARMS (DC)

There was one very interesting moment last Saturday that we weren’t really expecting. Chad Reed, in the middle of his farewell tour, found himself in a long-overdue conversation with his primary rival for much of his career, James Stewart. Stewart and his whole family made the short trip over to hang out and watch the races, marking the first time in recent memory that anyone has seen James at the races. He’s already retired, though he didn’t do the farewell tour or anything like Chad is doing now. But the fact that the two got together and appeared to bury some hatchets was pretty cool.

Stewart and Reed have been rivals since they both arrived on the supercross scene in 2002, Chad coming over from the Grand Prix tour in Europe, Stewart coming from the AMA amateur ranks as soon as he turned 16. Stew raced the 125 West Region that first year while Yamaha of Troy dispatched Chad to the East Region. The first time they ever raced together was the 2002 East-West Shootout in Las Vegas. They went 1-2, Stewart leading the way.