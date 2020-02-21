Kris Keefer takes a tour through two top tier Honda machines in the 450SX Class this year. First, he chats with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/Motoconcepts Honda mechanic Aaron Mrozek about Vince Friese's Honda CRF450R before hopping across the alley and chatting with Jordan Troxell about Ken Roczen's Honda HRC CRF450R.

Like usual, he also sits on both machines to talk about the rider triangle and where Friese and Roczen like their respective bars to sit.

Note: This video was filmed prior to the San Diego Supercross, when Roczen was still leading the 450SX Class points standings.