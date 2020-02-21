Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Racer X Films: Inside Look Into Friese and Roczen's Hondas

February 21, 2020 1:45pm | by: &

Kris Keefer takes a tour through two top tier Honda machines in the 450SX Class this year. First, he chats with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/Motoconcepts Honda mechanic Aaron Mrozek about Vince Friese's Honda CRF450R before hopping across the alley and chatting with Jordan Troxell about Ken Roczen's Honda HRC CRF450R.

Like usual, he also sits on both machines to talk about the rider triangle and where Friese and Roczen like their respective bars to sit.

Note: This video was filmed prior to the San Diego Supercross, when Roczen was still leading the 450SX Class points standings. 

  • Vince Friese' Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • Keefer and Mrozek talking about the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/Motoconcepts Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • An up close look at Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • Honda HRC's CRF450R. Align Media

