450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie is rehabbing after having surgery on his ankle to correct a preexisting problem that flared up. There is no exact timetable on his return.
Blake Baggett – NECK, BACK | IN
Comment: Baggett went down in the heat race in Tampa and was hit by another bike. He sustained whiplash yet still managed to remount and qualify. Although he transferred into the main event, he would sit out due to severe muscle spasms. He’ll be back in action in Arlington.
Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Blose is out due to a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver suffered in Glendale. As of now there is no date set for his return.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale. At this moment there is no definitive timetable on his return.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: A big crash during qualifying in St. Louis resulted in a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals for Martin. He’s out for the season.
Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Merriam had surgery on his collarbone and plans on getting back to racing in Atlanta.
Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | IN
Comment: Miller will make his return to racing in Arlington after breaking his scapula in Australia.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury.
Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT
Comment: Noren is out for the time being after suffering a leg injury in St. Louis. He posted an update on Instagram last night where he captioned a video of the incident and said he had to get two plates and 12 screws in his tibia. He ended the post with "Can’t wait to be back on the bike in April."
Alex Ray – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Ray missed the action last week after crashing hard during practice. When asked if he was in for Arlington he told us he was extremely sore, but “my flight is non-refundable so I’m gonna try and ride Saturday. It may not be pretty.”
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Joey Savatgy is recovering after breaking his heel in Australia. An exact return date is yet to be set.
Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist but at this point there is no set date for his return to racing.
250SX EAST
Ramyller Alves – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Alves is out after having surgery to fix a wrist injury sustained at the Motocross of Nations.
Pierce Brown – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Brown had a crash in late December that caused an old injury to flare up. He missed Tampa but he’ll be back in Atlanta.
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Lawrence tore his labrum and rotator cuff before the season. A return date hasn’t been decided, but he hopes to be able to return near the end of the season.
Brian Moreau – BACK | OUT
Comment: Moreau had a terrible crash in practice in Tampa and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Read more on Moreau in this post that we will continue to update when more information is made available.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Nichols is out due to dislocating his shoulder in October. Nichols and the team want to be sure his shoulder is 100 percent before he races again, and an exact return date is yet to be decided.
250SX WEST
Next 250SX West Region race: March 28, 2020 – Seattle Supercross
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER
Comment: Craig missed the Oakland and San Diego Supercrosses after fracturing bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but he’s back to riding. He wasn’t in Tampa last weekend but he did some sand riding of his own!
Derek Kelley – LEG
Comment: Kelley had surgery to repair a broken lower fibular suffered before Anaheim 2.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE
Comment: After suffering a broken collarbone at Anaheim 2, Lawrence hopes to be back when the 250SX West Region returns to racing in Seattle, Washington.
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE
Comment: During the week leading into San Diego, Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing. His goal is to recover while the championship goes East and then return when the 250SX West Region resumes to race the last four races before undergoing surgery.
Josh Osby – KNEE
Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.