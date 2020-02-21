450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is rehabbing after having surgery on his ankle to correct a preexisting problem that flared up. There is no exact timetable on his return.

Blake Baggett – NECK, BACK | IN

Comment: Baggett went down in the heat race in Tampa and was hit by another bike. He sustained whiplash yet still managed to remount and qualify. Although he transferred into the main event, he would sit out due to severe muscle spasms. He’ll be back in action in Arlington.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Blose is out due to a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver suffered in Glendale. As of now there is no date set for his return.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale. At this moment there is no definitive timetable on his return.