Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
How to Watch: Arlington SX and Big Buck GNCC

How to Watch Arlington SX and Big Buck GNCC

February 21, 2020 9:30am

Round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 22, in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round eight beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

The opening round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Arlington

- Arlington, TX

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 22 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 22 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 22 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

Big Buck

- Union, SC

* all times
ATVFebruary 22 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeFebruary 23 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
GNCC TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO155
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany151
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC144
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY135
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC26
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL23
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN21
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT19
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC18
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
Full Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Tickets 

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX

Main Event — 8:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying —  1:30 p.m. EST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

The 2020 Arlington Supercross layout.
The 2020 Arlington Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

All times local.

12:35 pm CST 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:50 pm CST 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:05 pm CST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:20 pm CST 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:35 pm CST 450SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm CST 450SX Group C Qualifying

2:20 pm CST Track Maintenance

2:50 pm CST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:05 pm CST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:20 pm CST 250SX Group A Qualifying
3:35 pm CST 450SX Group A Qualifying 
3:50 pm CST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:05 pm CST 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:30 pm CST Track Maintenance

The top 18 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the main events.

4:45 pm CST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
4:52 pm CST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
7:46 pm CST 250SX Main Event #1
8:09 pm CST 450SX Main Event #1
8:45 pm CST 250SX Main Event #2
9:03 pm CST 450SX Main Event #2
9:39 pm CST 250SX Main Event #3
10:06 pm CST 450SX Main Event #3

*Events scheduled to change without notice

GNCC Racing

Sunday, February 23, 2020
Bikes

6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

