Round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 22, in Arlington, Texas.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round eight beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
The opening round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Arlington
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Qualifying
|February 22 - 1:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 22 - 8:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 22 - 8:30pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Big Buck
Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
|ATV
|February 22 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|February 23 - 1:00pm
|on
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|155
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|144
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|135
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|23
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|21
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|19
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|18
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GNCC
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX
Main Event — 8:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
12:35 pm CST 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:50 pm CST 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:05 pm CST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:20 pm CST 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:35 pm CST 450SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm CST 450SX Group C Qualifying
2:20 pm CST Track Maintenance
2:50 pm CST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:05 pm CST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:20 pm CST 250SX Group A Qualifying
3:35 pm CST 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:50 pm CST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:05 pm CST 450SX Group C Qualifying
4:30 pm CST Track Maintenance
The top 18 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the main events.
4:45 pm CST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
4:52 pm CST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
7:46 pm CST 250SX Main Event #1
8:09 pm CST 450SX Main Event #1
8:45 pm CST 250SX Main Event #2
9:03 pm CST 450SX Main Event #2
9:39 pm CST 250SX Main Event #3
10:06 pm CST 450SX Main Event #3
*Events scheduled to change without notice
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Bikes
6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)