Round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 22, in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round eight beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

The opening round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule