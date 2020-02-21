Hunter Lawrence's supercross debut is still on hold following rotator cuff and labrum injuries to his shoulder, which followed ACL surgery from last summer. It's been a rough road for the Australian, but Hunter is quite philosophical about it. He and his dad like to stay grounded by calling the hard way "The Lawrence Way."

In the meantime, Hunter's brother Jett has become a sensation (even though he's out with injury too). Hunter, of course, wants his brother to find success, but does it also eat at him to see a younger sibling go so fast so soon?

Jason Weigandt sits down with Hunter Lawrence for this podcast, an extended version of the short interview posted last week on Racer X Online.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.