Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Deals of the Week: February 21, 2020

Deals of the Week February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 1:30pm

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Sunstar Chain & Works Z Sprocket Combo, the FilGuard Pre-Oiled Premium Dual Stage Air Filter, and a Fox Racing Winning T-Shirt all with discounted prices. We also have a deal on Racer X socks this week. Click the products below and order today!

Sunstar Chain & Works Z Sprocket Combo

$128.13 - $256.93* - 25% off

The MotoSport.com Sunstar Chain & Works Z Sprocket Kit includes ONE Steel Countershaft (Front) Sprocket, ONE Steel Rear Sprocket, and your choice of ONE Premium Drive Chain.

SHOP NOW

*Note, some combinations vary in price from make and model. Visit the website for details.

FilGuard Pre-Oiled Premium Dual Stage Air Filter

$5.99 - $27.99* - UP TO 78% OFF

FilGuard is dedicated to manufacturing premium products that protect the most vital component of your motorcycle or ATV - the engine. Die-hard racers and weekend warriors put their trust in FilGuard.

SHOP NOW

*Note, some filters vary in price from make and model. Visit the website for details.

Fox Racing Winning T-Shirt

$17.50 - 20% off

The Fox Racing Winning T-Shirt has the following features:

  • 100% cotton ringspun, 170-gram.
  • Screen print.
  • 30" HPS.

SHOP NOW

Racer X Shield Socks

$10.00 - 33% Off

We've got our own deal going here. Keep your feet styling with these awesome Racer X custom socks! 

SHOP NOW

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now