Shots Fired

You’d be forgiven if Shane McElrath’s staggering performance in Tampa last week caught you off guard. It’s certainly not a surprise to see him win, he’d won six 250SX races already, but not like this. He was overwhelmingly dominant in Tampa, winning his heat race by nearly 15 seconds and straight up dropping the competition like a bag of bent spokes in the main. Yes, it was the 250SX East opener, so nerves probably played a role with some riders, but they sure didn’t seem to with McElrath. Be warned, he’s going to be dangerous every single night. -Aaron Hansel

Repatriated

It’d be tough to think of a scenario in which Jeremy Martin left Tampa healthy that could be considered unsuccessful. After all, the GEICO Honda rider hadn’t raced a supercross race since May 2018, so you’ve got to think just getting his feet wet again, regardless of finishing position, would be the objective. Well, apparently Martin missed the memo because he was fastest in qualifying and ended up on the box in third place. If he’s this good in just his first race back, what can we expect in Arlington? –Hansel