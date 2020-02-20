Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Top Riders Confirmed for Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South

February 20, 2020 7:45pm | by:
Top Riders Confirmed for Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South

Red Bull Day in the Dirt, the fastest party on two wheels, is coming DOWN SOUTH to historic Dade City Motocross in Dade City, Fla. The event has confirmed a list of stars and legends from the moto world, including Tyler Bereman and Travis Pastrana, among others, who will race and party from Friday to Sunday, March 13-15.

The inaugural East Coast edition of the event is fittingly named Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South and Red Bull is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural East Coast throwdown with the following athletes CONFIRMED:

Travis Pastrana

You know the name, motocross racer turned freestyle champion, the Nitro Circus ringleader and man who revolutionized the world of action sports.

Ronnie Renner

Florida man, Freestyler, Freerider, X-Games Legend and all-round adrenaline junkie, Ronnie Renner is stepping up back on his home turf.

Tyler Bereman

Former supercross racer turned freerider, Tyler Bereman is pushing the boundaries of going big on a dirt bike and will be going big down South.

Ryan Sipes

All around American badass, Welcome ‘The General’ to the Fastest Party on Two Wheels

Phil Smage

Smagical Update: Comin’ in HOT Down South with Goats in tow

Aaron Colton

Tricks for show, corners for dough - Street freestyler and stunt riding champion Aaron Colton will be in the HOUSE

Darryn Durham

Double D bringing all the stoke and smoke on his 2-stroke

Ricky Diaz

South bound & down, Fasthouse soul rider Ricky Diaz is bringing the party in the back to the party in the South.

Randy Richardson

Randy will be hanging out and hanging it all out on the Hi Revvin 77 alongside teammate TP199.

Visit dayinthedirtdownsouth.com for a detailed event schedule, race registration and be sure to follow the event on social media for updates and all the vibes. 

Facebook: @DayInTheDirtDownSouth

Instagram: @DayInTheDirtDownSouth

Make sure you join us for an event like no other, THE FASTEST PARTY ON TWO WHEELS, Red Bull's Day in the Dirt Down South 1. Register here!

03.13-15.20  |  Dade City Motocross  |  Dade City, Florida

