Top Riders Confirmed for Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South

Red Bull Day in the Dirt, the fastest party on two wheels, is coming DOWN SOUTH to historic Dade City Motocross in Dade City, Fla. The event has confirmed a list of stars and legends from the moto world, including Tyler Bereman and Travis Pastrana, among others, who will race and party from Friday to Sunday, March 13-15.

The inaugural East Coast edition of the event is fittingly named Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South and Red Bull is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural East Coast throwdown with the following athletes CONFIRMED:

You know the name, motocross racer turned freestyle champion, the Nitro Circus ringleader and man who revolutionized the world of action sports.