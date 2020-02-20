Top Riders Confirmed for Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South
Red Bull Day in the Dirt, the fastest party on two wheels, is coming DOWN SOUTH to historic Dade City Motocross in Dade City, Fla. The event has confirmed a list of stars and legends from the moto world, including Tyler Bereman and Travis Pastrana, among others, who will race and party from Friday to Sunday, March 13-15.
The inaugural East Coast edition of the event is fittingly named Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South and Red Bull is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural East Coast throwdown with the following athletes CONFIRMED:
Travis Pastrana
You know the name, motocross racer turned freestyle champion, the Nitro Circus ringleader and man who revolutionized the world of action sports.
Ronnie Renner
Florida man, Freestyler, Freerider, X-Games Legend and all-round adrenaline junkie, Ronnie Renner is stepping up back on his home turf.
Tyler Bereman
Former supercross racer turned freerider, Tyler Bereman is pushing the boundaries of going big on a dirt bike and will be going big down South.
Ryan Sipes
All around American badass, Welcome ‘The General’ to the Fastest Party on Two Wheels
Phil Smage
Smagical Update: Comin’ in HOT Down South with Goats in tow
Aaron Colton
Tricks for show, corners for dough - Street freestyler and stunt riding champion Aaron Colton will be in the HOUSE
Darryn Durham
Double D bringing all the stoke and smoke on his 2-stroke
Ricky Diaz
South bound & down, Fasthouse soul rider Ricky Diaz is bringing the party in the back to the party in the South.
Randy Richardson
Randy will be hanging out and hanging it all out on the Hi Revvin 77 alongside teammate TP199.
