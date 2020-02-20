A New Shade of Blue… And White.

One of the biggest changes coming into 2020 came with the announcement of Steward and Grant Baylor making the switch to Sherco brand motorcycles. Longtime motorcycle industry professional Clay Stuckey had imported Sherco off-road motorcycles for several years, but in 2019 Clay sold the import rights to Ryan Young, the multi-time AMA National Trials Champion. This change has resulted in a huge push of the Sherco brand, including the addition of the FactoryONE Sherco Off-Road team, an offshoot of the FactoryONE Sherco Trials Team.

FactoryONE Sherco began slowly announcing several key signings to its off road team, included both Steward and Grant Baylor. While Grant has some experience riding other brands at a couple of times in his career, both Baylors are longtime KTM riders. In fact, for Steward, this marks the first time in his entire life that he’ll be competing aboard a different brand. This came as a shock to some, but for others the rumors had been flying for quite some time. Sherco is unproven at the top tier of GNCC, as there has never been an XC1 competitor on the French brand.

However, you have to start somewhere and the Baylor Brothers can help. The brothers are actually notoriously tough on equipment; as they just ride so much and so hard that they put a lot of work on practice bikes in a short period of time. This could be very beneficial as the brand develops the machines. There are early reports are that these guys are getting very comfortable on the Sherco, and despite what rumors are out there, they’ve been having great success with the durability of the bikes.

Even with a bit of uncertainty involving the Sherco bikes, there’s no doubt that Steward and Grant are both capable of winning races.. Straight up, no drama, Stew beat both Russell and Duvall to win last year’s GNCC season opener. The confidence and talent are there, and the desire to establish Sherco as a contender could make the Baylor Brothers two riders to keep an eye on all season long.