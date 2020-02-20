Arguably the nicest venue of the Monster Energy Supercross calendar, Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium welcomes America to Arlington, Texas. In true Texas fashion, the larger-than-life stadium has a little bit of everything. The massive jumbotron, the enormous party deck, endless concession options, and awesome Fan Fest all contribute to make this one of the most anticipated races of the year.

This year, Arlington was chosen to host one of three Triple Crown events, adding to the intrigue. These Triple Crown events have been very polarizing throughout the sport. Riders and teams collectively groan at the added work and costs associated. Many fans also prefer the longer 21-minute main event and the late race variables associated. Many other fans love the new format, though. With six starts that are all relevant to the championship, the action is constant throughout the night. There aren’t the long lulls that a normal format sees, forcing Feld Entertainment to create iffy entertainment to fill the time. The fans also get to see the stars racing more often and for longer than a normal race format would offer. Overall, I think the Triple Crown events have been a success, even if in a limited offering.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track layout is somewhat similar to what we saw last weekend in Tampa. Different combinations, sure, but the flow and similarities are undeniable. The start is almost identical, flowing through the middle of the track in a long left. A short rhythm section greets riders immediately exiting the first turn and while difficult to see on the map, I think a quad might be in play. As riders’ step over the first tabletop, I think they will have a chance to quad all the way into the corner. Look for a net to be placed outside of the following corner, protecting riders that foul up the big leap.

A bowl berm sends riders into a dragon’s back and off, setting riders up for the only traditional triple jump on the Arlington layout. Stepping off the dragon’s back will be critical, otherwise the triple jump will be hard to make. Whether blitzing off or stepping up and off, screwing this section up could cost multiple seconds.

A 90-degree right following the triple mirrors Tampa here, setting riders up for a rhythm section across the width of the stadium. Tampa’s section had seven singles while Arlington will feature six. It will be interesting to see if riders can swing wide and go 3-3 but if not, they will stay inside to protect their line. That inside line would turn into either 2-2-2 or 2-3-1. Either option will most likely see riders again going to the inside in the following 90-degree turn to the right.