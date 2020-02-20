Malcolm Stewart | 6th in 450SX

“I felt good for 15 minutes and then I hit a wall. It’s part of racing. I think there really is nothing to say. I just got tired out there. The good news is that it’s another race, we live to fight another day, and I ended up in seventh place. That’s another top-10 and I’m putting points on the board. I know that another opportunity is going to come and we’ll keep digging. We’ll go to Dallas and the Triple Crown, which should be a good race. I enjoyed being at home and having fun. I get to ride my track on Tuesday and I’m excited.”

Said SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s team manager Tony Alessi:

“Malcolm finished seventh and showed a lot of promise tonight because he showed that he can get the start and run at podium speed for 75-percent of the race.”

Adam Cianciarulo | 8th in 450SX

“Man, I wanted that 1-2 Kawasaki finish so bad. I felt great all day long and obviously with it being somewhat of a hometown race for me I wanted to put on a show for my friends and family. Finishing in eighth is tough pill to swallow because we had that podium finish in our hands. My team and I have already made a plan on how to clean up these errors and will be ready to get our sprint on next week in Dallas for the next Triple Crown event.”

Broc Tickle | 12th in 450SX

“My first race back in almost two years was filled with emotions. I’m very happy with how smooth and calm I stayed throughout the day," said Tickle. "I felt like I haven’t missed a beat overall being away. I will improve each week as a racer and get more comfortable. I want to thank JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki for all the hard work over the last three weeks preparing for Tampa. I'm looking forward to getting more quality riding and training in this week to show up to Dallas a step better than this round.”

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

"It was a good weekend. We had a lot of excitement around Broc’s return to racing and he did great. It was impressive to see how fast he adapted to his RM-Z450 and he came out swinging. He had a great heat race, battling to finish fourth, and a strong main event ending in 12th. Broc had speed to be in the top-ten so that excites us for next week."