This week on Race eXamination we take a quick look at the first lap contact between Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson, talk about some chaos for Eli Tomac and Jordon Smith in the sand, how Tomac was able to pass Adam Cianciarulo for the lead, and what led to Cianciarulo's crash while in second.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment