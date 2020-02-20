Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Upcoming
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Upcoming
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Launch

February 20, 2020 1:45pm | by: &

Kris Keefer breaks rides and breaks down the new 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition from the launch at Glen Helen Raceway this week. He highlights the changes in feeling with the WP forks and the new improved linkage system, discusses ECU mapping, and breaks down some key new components of the bike. Keefer Inc. Testing photographer Dallas Dunn also rode the bike and is featured in some footage here.

Photos courtesy of Dallas Dunn.

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn

Keefer in Action

  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn
  • Dallas Dunn

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

