Cedric Soubeyras was a real wild card entry in the 250SX East Region class for Monster Energy Supercross. The Frenchman has proven himself in the U.S. with solid 450 rides before, but jumping back to the 250s made him a real unknown threat. He did well, scoring 13th in the main after getting passed by Josh Hill on the last lap, but he would like to be inside the top ten.

He’ll work on that, but at the same time he has other obligations, like racing in the United Kingdom this weekend. “Soubs” is one busy guy!

We talked to him after the race in Tampa.

Racer X: Where did this even come from? This opportunity, the team? How did it all happen?

Cedric Soubeyras: I wanted to come here with my French team, Moraco [Motorcycle Parts], then I got contacted by Ricky [Renner]. Ricky wanted to build a new team, so I was kind of interested to help them out. They helped me back. So, we found a good deal that is both ways a good thing. We are doing all of the championship, except this weekend, I have to race the UK Championship, so I will miss Arlington. It’s more easy for my team as well to come here and race over here. So, they bring their bikes. I have a practice bike.

So, it is still your team a little bit? It’s combined?

Yeah. My team brought all the parts, tires, clutches, all these things. We got some more from France and stuff. They brought the bikes. They have the truck. They are going to drive around the championship. It’s pretty tough for us to organize all of this, but they kind of did a great thing. For us, it was a good deal to go closer with Ricky and Connor. Now I’m looking forward to better my result every weekend.