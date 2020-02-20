It was also good because I did the artwork myself. If I had given it to a designer, he’d have never been able to kind of lay that out and get the pictures in the right places. So just referring to that photo of me trying to buckle my boot up again, I was able to position it so that you read the story and bang, there’s the photo. It would have never been possible if I would have used a third party to do that.

I’m sure there are times it became tedious and truly a labor of love. And it’s such a vibrant snapshot of that age… I know this can be a cliché, but that was the golden era of Grand Prix motocross. That’s not to compare now to then or whatever. I mean, in America we have supercross humming on all cylinders right now, but if you ask someone to name their favorite years, they will say 1986! Maybe that’s because that’s when we might have really fallen in love with it. The cast of characters around you, you and your father and your whole family coming up through the ranks in England and then taking on the world, you had Malherbe, Geboers, Georges Jobe, Dave Thorpe, Kurt Nicoll…

It was a good time. I try and not be biased because that was my best year, but if you look at it objectively, in my mind ’86 has to be the best year for GP motocross because it was the last year of the full factory Hondas. In ’87 they went to production-based bikes. So you had all these major players in Thorpe, Malherbe, you had Geboers, you had Hakan Carlqvist, Jobe, Kurt Nicoll. So we didn’t have the YZMs, but we had the last year of the full factory Hondas, which I still think of as the trickiest bikes ever. One year later in ’87 Geboers went off to 250, Malherbe retired… But in ’86, Carlqvist was still going fast. There were just a lot of good riders there. I think at the first GP when we got second overall there was something like eight world champions racing. I kind of had to pinch myself and think, Wow, that’s the year that I did best in. How the hell did that happen?! I only finished ninth, and I was never a world champion. But I was one place behind Hakan Carlqvist! That’s some pretty good results against those guys. I still have to pinch myself and think, Did I really do that? As I put in the book, I was an unremarkable amateur. I didn’t shoot straight to the top. I was never the next big thing, never a hot prospect. I just started off racing as just a regular guy, and I gradually got a bit better. I got into the British support championship—that’s like the second division of the British championship—and I didn’t really go anywhere. For three years I was stuck in that support championship. But eventually I just kept plugging away, and I just eventually got better and better and better, and eventually made it into GPs. I happened to come good in that one year of ’86. I still think, Shit, did that really happen? That was pretty cool.

I remember, we had you do a story for us once on 1985, when you rode for Team Great Britain at the first of the modern Motocross of Nations where all three classes were lined up together. You were right in the middle of a lot of big changes that were happening. The balance of power had started to shift, I think in part because the U.S. emphasis on supercross, but also when the works bikes went away. Things started changing. As you said, not only did you get to ride those bikes—you got to race with those really trick Hondas, too.

Yeah. There was a big difference with those bikes as well. People have said to me in the past, “Well, if you’d have been riding one of those bikes, you’d have done even better.” The Hondas were really good then. I did ride Thorpe’s bike once, just when we were practicing, and it was pretty special. But I did the best that I could. In ’86 I was on a factory bike myself, but it was a year-old factory bike. As you’ll read in the book there, it wasn’t everything that people maybe think. It was a difficult relationship with Alec Wright, the team manager we had (with Kawasaki). That factory 500 I had, it was a year-old factory bike. It was a great bike, but they were struggling for spares because they’d used it the year before for George Jobe and Laurence Spence. So right at the beginning of the season I was told that I only had top-end exhaust pipes to use. The previous year they had a low-end, a mid-range and a top-end, and all the low-end and mid-range had been used up. So I was racing with a top-end biased exhaust pipe on a 500. How crazy was that? But I got to ride a full-factory 500 and that I’m sure is part of the reason why I had such a good year there. There was a big difference between the factory bikes and the production bikes back then.