Welcome back to 3 on 3, where we ask industry vets burning questions, this week with Ryan Sipes and Kris Keefer. We also hit up current AMA Kicker Arenacross Series leader Kyle Peters, who logged a solid seventh in Tampa’s 250SX East opener on his Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R, to see what his schedule will look like for the rest of the year.

First, here’s Keefer and Sipes.

1. We assume supercross bike setup is pretty far away from sand setup. Then you get to a track like Tampa, where so much is gained and lost in the sand. What is it like to hustle a supercross bike through there, and what would make it work better if you could actually set it up for sand?

Ryan Sipes: Supercross suspension settings are unbelievably stiff. Like, if you’ve never ridden supercross, you really wouldn’t believe it could ever work on anything if you push on it in the pits. But it has to be that stiff to not kill you on traditional supercross obstacles. At a track like Tampa, with a true sand section, and it probably wasn’t ideal. The problem is, if you set it up for the sand at all, it won’t work on the other 94 percent of the track. So guys just have to bulldog it and make it work the best they can. To make it any better for the sand you would want to soften it up some like most guys do at Daytona. Just a little plushness in the suspension would have helped, but that wasn’t possible at a track like Tampa. That’s why the fans love, and riders hate, the sand sections on supercross tracks. You never know what the bike is going to do.

Keefer: When I went around the pits in San Diego and sat on the factory bikes I noticed that the forks on these bikes DO NOT move. Except for Ken Roczen's. Roczen had a little movement in his forks, so to me his set up would be decent in the sand. However, to get these bikes to work properly in SX you have to have a stiff set up and not worry too much about the sand. If you watch the main event again, watch how most riders were using the outside/inside. They used this line in to try and jump in as far as they could and then jump out into the start of the left hand corner, so they didn't have to touch the sand as much. The inside/outside line got blown out quickly so riders started cutting across the track to form an inside/inside line, but that proved to be slower because you were in the sand too much. There is an old saying that goes "don't hit anything you can fly over." I am sure Marvin Musquin is somewhere reading this and smiling.