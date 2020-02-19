Supercross Futures Takes Over Raymond James Stadium
Ellenton, FL.,—Round five of Supercross Futures traveled east to Tampa for an exciting weekend of racing. New and familiar faces took to the daunting track inside of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 16, the same track that challenged the best of the best Saturday night at Monster Energy Supercross. 326 riders racing more than 6,500 laps made for close finishes that showcased a new generation of riders.
Evan Ferry is back in the mix claiming the Supermini Futures win at his hometown race. The Dade City, Florida native led for five of the six lap race finishing four seconds in front of fellow Husqvarna rider Myles Gilmore. Dakota Aldredge made the trip east from Oakland and grabbed his second straight third place podium only nine seconds off of Ferry in first.
Supermini Futures Class Results
- Evan Ferry (75), Husqvarna
- Myles Gilmore (16), Husqvarna
- Dakota Aldredge (809), Husqvarna
It was a battle for the top of the podium in the 250 Futures Class with only nine seconds separating the top five finishers. KTM rider, Hardy Munoz took the checkers after making a late move from third with three laps to go that was enough to pull ahead of second place finisher, Michael Hicks. Hicks led from the gate until relinquishing the lead with two laps to go giving Munoz enough momentum to seal the deal in the closing minutes. Yamaha rider, Devin Simonson put together a consistent race that landed him a spot on the podium only five seconds back from Munoz.
250 Futures Class Results
- Hardy Munoz (73), KTM
- Michael Hicks (460), KTM
- Devin Simonson (70), Yamaha
Round seven of Monster Energy Supercross was the "This Race Saves Lives" race for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Athletes and teams featured patient inspired artwork on their bikes and gear that were then collected and entered into the St. Jude - Supercross online auction where all proceeds go towards the fight against childhood cancer. Jordan Jarvis and the SGB Racing Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki race team took the themed race to another level and supported St. Jude head to toe both Saturday and Sunday. Jordan dominated the Women's Class showing off her incredible St. Jude graphics and gear that she later donated to the online auction. Yamaha rider Katie Benson followed for second with Landrey Hazen not far behind finishing in third.
Women's Class Results
- Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki
- Katie Benson (28), Yamaha
- Landrey Hazen (90), Husqvarna
The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads to Arlington, Texas on February 23 for Round six before the upcoming five week break.
