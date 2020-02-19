Racer X Films: Inside Look Into Osborne's Husqvarna and Ray's Kawasaki
Kris Keefer talks with Zach Osborne's mechanic Dave Feeney about the intricate details that goes into building a factory machine, specifically the Husqvarna FC 450 Osborne races.
Then he grabs Alex Ray to go over his new SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbit's Kawasaki KX450 with a little playful banter between the two as well.
He also sits on each bike to discuss what it looks like to be on top of these machines and what the rider sees in front of them.
