450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Racer X Films: Inside Look Into Osborne's Husqvarna and Ray's Kawasaki

February 19, 2020 12:45pm | by: &

Kris Keefer talks with Zach Osborne's mechanic Dave Feeney about the intricate details that goes into building a factory machine, specifically the Husqvarna FC 450 Osborne races.

Then he grabs Alex Ray to go over his new SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbit's Kawasaki KX450 with a little playful banter between the two as well.

He also sits on each bike to discuss what it looks like to be on top of these machines and what the rider sees in front of them.

  • Zach Osborne's Husqvarna FC 450 Kellen Brauer
  • Alex Ray's Kawasaki KX450 Kellen Brauer
  • Alex Ray's Kawasaki KX450 Kellen Brauer

