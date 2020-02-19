Well, except in Tampa. Hey, we all have off weeks right? This might be one of my off-week columns after all! But in Tampa there was a cool sand section (last seen in Tampa 2018) but they went and made it a split section? Like, why? Tampa 2018 sand worked SO GOOD so not sure what made them think this would be ideal to be split up. The corner at the end was changed 14 times throughout the day so clearly the track builders didn’t have much of a plan for that either. The rhythm lanes, while having one 3-3-3 that caused some issues, were basically all done the same basic way.

Some people I asked thought it was a good track, I don’t know—I’m prepared to hear other thoughts but to me, I wasn’t a fan. Let’s move on from this yeah?

Going to do something a little different this week and just touch on some riders and things that caught my eye in T-Bay.

the good: Eli Tomac rode another great race to stalk his teammate Adam Cianciarulo, and then pass him with an amazing Mach 5 in the sand pass on the outside. He then took off for a relatively easy win. Eli has lowered his average first lap position by one spot with some better starts recently (although not including last week, which was bad again) and that’s got to help out the #3 right? If he can start with you up front and can see you, well then you’re in trouble. He’s also got the red plate for the first time all year so everything’s looking good for Eli and the Kawasaki guys.

the bad: Well, for Eli, there was nothing bad from this race but are we sure that ‘bad’ Eli isn’t going to show up this year? The Bad Eli did come out at Anaheim 1 but other than that, we’ve seen nothing but very good to great rides from the Kawimonster. I’m still not sure if we’ve seen Eli kick the Bad Eli off his shoulder just yet.

the ugly: I was talking to Ken and Courtney Roczen and Blake Savage after the race in an almost empty pit and I mentioned that maybe, besides when Eli Tomac goes HAM, no racer that can overcome a poor start and win or even get on the box. Think about the races with Stew, RC, and CR—they could start backwards and get a third (trust me, I wrenched for Ferry and Wey in a lot of those races and saw it) but now, not so much. I suggested we rename supercross to the “2020 Monster Energy StartCross series” because when the guys go around the first turn, you can pretty much figure out what’s going to happen.

the Good:Adam Cianciarulo led more laps, looked good for a podium and once again impressed despite a fall in the whoops that knocked him back to ninth (and then eighth after Jason Anderson got docked). Adam has two podiums in seven races and has led a bunch of laps. Afterwards he was a bit pissed about his crash that he didn’t feel was totally his fault but hey, the kid is going to figure this out and win a race here real soon.

The Bad: Well, he’s crashed more than he or his fans would like but it’s all part of the learning process right? At least that’s what you’d like to think? With James Stewart showing up for his first race since 2016 maybe Stew-superfan AC felt some pressure to perform?

the ugly: I’m going to skip the ugly section here to again bring something up from our Tampa SX race review podcast.

On the show, I said that Adam this year reminds me of Ricky Carmichael in 1999. The Jasons (Weigandt and Thomas) thought I was crazy with this thought, even saying that after ’99, people didn’t know if Carmichael, who had won EVERY race in 125SX in 1998, was going to figure out 250 supercross.