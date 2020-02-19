That Tampa 2018 race, and all of Hill’s 450 talk, tempted us to believe Hill could be a 450 podium guy quite quickly. He’d throw in some fast qualifying times on occasion, too, but it never materialized into results. Once again, we’ve learned that no matter who you are, it takes time.

“Just bumps in the road. Big pot holes,” said Hill, who rode the best end-to-end race of his 450SX career over the weekend, notching fifth in Tampa. “I’m an old-school guy, and I don’t go too crazy off one end, and I don’t exercise every little thing in the world to try to get that edge. I’m old school. I just work hard and I ride hard. So maybe in that sense, it does take me more time? But, at the same time, once I get it, I’m rock solid. Like in the 250s, when I stayed healthy and I got the hang of it, it was like ‘Oh, okay, this guy can really do it.’ That’s where I feel like I belong on the 450. I felt like I belonged tonight. I was trying to chew those guys up as best as I could.”

To really figure this out, Hill had to park the fast-lap sizzle reel and focus on the foundation. He’s been solid and consistent, but not spectacular, through the early stages of the season.

“I really needed that,” he said. “It was a wakeup call, to me, to go, ‘You’re better than this. You’re better than what you’re doing, you need to stop doing these things.’ Little mistakes, or little things that I thought would work. What lines I picked on the track, or maybe not listening to Tony [Alessi, team manager] about what gate I should pick. Every time I listen to Tony on what gate I should pick, I get a good start.”