MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—This weekend the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, kicks off with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. The world’s most elite off-road racers will take to the woods.

Earlier in the year FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell announced that 2020 would be his final year contesting in the GNCC Series. This weekend begins that final bid, and his journey to contest for his eighth-consecutive National Championship.

After missing the last two rounds last year and winning four overall races during the 2019 season, Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall is eager to get back to GNCC racing. Duvall is laser focused on battling for that number one plate at the end of the season, and that will start by earning a victory at the opener on Sunday.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley comes into the 2020 season with two premier XC1 Open Pro class and overall wins already. Kelley made the move up to XC1 after clinching his second XC2 250 Pro National Championship at the tenth round. This season Kelley will be looking to keep his momentum rolling and battle at the front of the pack.

Debuting on a new team will be FactoryONE Sherco Steward Baylor Jr. Sunday afternoon. Baylor Jr. took home the season opener last season, and is looking to repeat that success this weekend aboard his new team. Joining him on the new team is his brother, Grant Baylor.