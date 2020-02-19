When the 250SX East Region qualifying got underway Saturday, there were many storylines during the day. How will Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith do with their new teams? How will the factory rookies do in their first taste of supercross? Many stories, and as the day progressed, we watched and studied the riders’ progression since the last time we watched them on race day.

By now you know McElrath stole the show in his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha debut. You know GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton finished second as he looks to defend his 2019 250SX East Region title and his teammate Jeremy Martin finished third in his return to AMA racing. Those were things we were already tracking. But here are some riders you might have missed away from the limelight.

Garrett Marchbanks | 4th in 250SX

Marchbanks managed one top-five finish during his rookie year last year: in the mud-fest that was the 2019 San Diego Supercross. As this main event kicked off only his second season racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross—only his 11th main event start of his career—we saw a Marchbanks who had made improvements during the off-season. While we’ll want to pump the brakes on Marchbanks being one of the championship contenders, he’ll want to prove us wrong. He and his new teammate Smith were chasing after McElrath in the first heat race of the night before mistakes from both gave McElrath the gap he needed to cruise to the win. Marchbanks slipped up in the sand—as did just about everyone else throughout the day and night—but unlike Smith, the second-year rider seemed to have limited mistakes throughout the rest of the evening. A not-so-great start to the main event had him buried deep in the pack within the first few turns and after the first lap he was 11th.

He hunkered down and charged until the checkered flag. He even made a run at Martin for a bit, before falling to a charge from RJ Hampshire. When Hampshire fell, Marchbanks took advantage to score fourth, and he looked comfortable and in control. Watch for him to continue to grow and take steps week in and week out.