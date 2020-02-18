Justin Hill logged a career-best 450SX finish in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, taking fifth after a late-race duel with Justin Barcia. The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider, who struggled in his rookie year last season, has been solid and consistent so far in 2020. Can he couple that with his old speed? He thinks the best is yet to come.

Jason Weigandt chatted with Justin after the race in Tampa.

