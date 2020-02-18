Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Racer X Films: Hill's Climb

February 18, 2020 4:35pm | by:

Justin Hill logged a career-best 450SX finish in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, taking fifth after a late-race duel with Justin Barcia. The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider, who struggled in his rookie year last season, has been solid and consistent so far in 2020. Can he couple that with his old speed? He thinks the best is yet to come.

Jason Weigandt chatted with Justin after the race in Tampa.

