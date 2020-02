Align Media was at Raymond James Stadium for round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to capture all the action, from press day to the main events.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check back each week for their best photos from the weekend and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of their best photos from Tampa.