Going over the finish line in Tampa, six riders were separated by less than five seconds. After 21 minutes of racing!

Sure, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb have combined for the last six wins in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and they’re 1-2-3, respectively, in points. Most championship battles break down to two or three riders, and these particular three probably topped most pre-season contender lists. This seems normal, this seems predictable, this seems regular.

Except right behind them, it feels different. This crew is still fighting! For a season seven races deep, the field remains exceptionally, well, deep. Moreover, most riders in that group still feel like every week could be “the week.” They’re far from beaten down and resigned to weekends off the podium.

First, you’ve got Adam Cianciarulo’s continuing quest to find the 450 promised land. For him, it’s become a frustrating process to keep coming close and keep seeing it come undone—but such frustration is really a compliment. He’s still away ahead of schedule compared to most rookies, and being this close to winning already makes this a successful season.