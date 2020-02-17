Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Trevor Bollinger Sustains Torn ACL and Meniscus

February 17, 2020 11:20am | by:
Trevor Bollinger Sustains Torn ACL and Meniscus

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced that team rider Trevor Bollinger sustained a torn ACL and meniscus in his left leg as the result of a crash during the season opener of the AMA National Enduro Series on February 2.

After taking a week off, it was determined that Bollinger will need to undergo surgery next week to repair the torn ligaments. The North Carolina native was slated to compete aboard the FX 450 in the 2020 Grand National Cross Country Series and AMA National Enduro Series but he will be sitting out indefinitely as he goes through the recovery process.

Bollinger: "This off-season went very smoothly and I was feeling really good coming into the 2020 season. Unfortunately, I crashed in the third test at the National Enduro season opener and I tried my best to push through the rest of the day. After a week of intense swelling in my knee, I decided to get it checked out and now I will be heading into surgery next week. It’s a bummer for my team and myself as we had everything in place to be good year.”

