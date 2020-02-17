Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
The Weege Show: Tampa Supercross Wrap Up

February 17, 2020 8:00am | by:

Jason Weigandt shot some stuff at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, Florida. However, technology is greater than Weege, and his files got corrupted. So enjoy these few leftover clips from the race track and some fresh analysis from Sunday morning.

Did we learn anything in Tampa? Yes. Not every race can go down to the wire. And not everyone rides and trains in Florida.

