Jason Weigandt shot some stuff at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, Florida. However, technology is greater than Weege, and his files got corrupted. So enjoy these few leftover clips from the race track and some fresh analysis from Sunday morning.

Did we learn anything in Tampa? Yes. Not every race can go down to the wire. And not everyone rides and trains in Florida.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.