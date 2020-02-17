Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Brian Moreau went down in a rhythm lane on the second lap of free practice Saturday afternoon at the Tampa Supercross. Moreau, who was competing in his first professional supercross in the U.S., was seen laying on the track after crashing on a jump. Track officials then placed his bike and a Tuff Block in front of him as protection. He was then taken off the track and then placed in the Alpinestars Medical Mule.

Later, word spread that Brian had suffered a back injury and was taken to a local hospital. On Sunday morning, Moreau's family made a Facebook post, written in French, and translated into English.

Hello to all.

We wanted to inform you about the's state of health. Hit in the vertebrae, Brian had surgery last night at Tampa hospital. Surgery is good and Brian woke up. He is currently in intensive care but doctors will not be able to decide on his condition in several days...

Brian is a very brave and strong boy and is aware of everything! We wanted to thank all the people who support us. Of course I do not thank the people who, on the other hand, still allow themselves to criticize him in such moments! We will keep you informed when we know more. Moreau family...

Racer X has reached out to the track medical team but have been told information can't be disclosed due to HIPAA laws. We will await more information and update this story as it becomes available.