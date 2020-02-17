We’ve fired off more questions at former pro racer Jason Thomas, this time for round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, Florida.

Not as much action for the lead in either class, so let’s talk Florida geography. Where is Tampa in relation to the homes of the stars?

It’s funny how Tampa and Daytona have become the new “home races” for many of the riders. The mass exodus to Florida happened in the early 2000s. With California state income taxes at 8 percent and Florida hovering at a beautiful 0 percent, riders like Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto, Josh Grant, Christophe Pourcel, and Grant Langston, just to name a few, all made the permanent residence move across the country. Not only did the tax savings help, riders were also able to cost effectively buy their own property for first rate training facilities. Those riders built their own facilities in the areas radiating outwards from Orlando, but riders like Tim Ferry, Davi Millsaps, and Ricky Carmichael already had their home setups dialed in. As the years passed, those riders retired and passed on the facilities to more and more riders, expanding the network. Now, in 2020, there is the GOAT Farm, GPF (Georgia Practice Facility), MTF (Millsaps Training Facility), and Justin Barcia’s compound all in the greater Tallahassee area of north Florida and southern Georgia. A couple of hours southeast, Tim Ferry’s Red Dog Academy sits just a mile or two from Chad Reed’s vacant property in Dade City, Florida.

As one continues a half hour east, they then run into no less than four or five more full-time training compounds. The Nest is home to Ken Roczen, Alex Martin, Adam Cianciarulo, and more. The Baker’s Factory hosts the KTM and Husky teams, most notably with Zach Osborne, Marvin Musquin, and Cooper Webb there full-time. Blake Baggett has his own Chupacabra Ranch where he trains with several privateers. The Stewart compound sits in Haines City, and not to be outdone, Christophe Pourcel’s tracks are just down the road, too. All of these central Florida compounds are within an hour of each other and make up the bulk of supercross stardom. While the ‘80s and ‘90s were all about that SoCal life for riders, the hub of racing has moved a few thousand miles east to Florida. If you had gone to El Cajon in the late 1980s and told RJ and Glover that every rider would soon leave California in favor of Florida, they probably would have physically harmed you. With the tax break, available land, and year-round riding weather, Florida is the place to be for now.