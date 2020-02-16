In the 450SX Class, teammates Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac jumped out front. Cianciarulo led the first 10 laps before Tomac used the outside line through the sand turn to take over the lead. A mistake by Cianciarulo in the whoops would cost the rookie several positions as Tomac would go on to take his 30th career main event win. Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Malcolm Stewart fought over the final two spots on the podium but eventually it was Webb and Roczen taking second and third, respectively. You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.