Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Watch: Tampa Highlights

February 16, 2020 8:30am
In the 450SX Class, teammates Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac jumped out front. Cianciarulo led the first 10 laps before Tomac used the outside line through the sand turn to take over the lead. A mistake by Cianciarulo in the whoops would cost the rookie several positions as Tomac would go on to take his 30th career main event win. Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Malcolm Stewart fought over the final two spots on the podium but eventually it was Webb and Roczen taking second and third, respectively. You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

