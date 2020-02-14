Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
The Weege Show: Tampa Supercross Preview, Part 1

February 14, 2020 9:30pm | by:

Jason Weigandt gets some press day footage of the 250SX East Region recruits and chats with Zach Osborne, Shane McElrath, Justin and Josh Hill, and Alex Ray in part 1. There were so many riders at Tampa press day, we'll have to make a part 2!

