Jason Weigandt gets some press day footage of the 250SX East Region recruits and chats with Zach Osborne, Shane McElrath, Justin and Josh Hill, and Alex Ray in part 1. There were so many riders at Tampa press day, we'll have to make a part 2!

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.