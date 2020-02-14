The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will kick off this weekend as round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series takes over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here’s a handy guide for the weekend to keep track of who is racing which number for which team.

GEICO Honda

Sexton was supposed to race the 250SX West Region until a collarbone injury in December forced him to recover and prepare for the East Region—for the second December in a row. He is back with the team for another year and will defend his title with the #1E plates on his Honda CRF250R.

Martin will make his return to AMA racing for the first time since the back injury he suffered at the 2018 Muddy Creek National. In December 2018, the team announced he he would not compete in an AMA race in 2019 but his contract was set to expire at the end of 2019, GEICO Honda signed him to a two-year extension through the 2021 season. Martin has been with the GEICO Honda squad since 2017.

Lawrence missed the entire 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to injury. This year will mark his rookie AMA Supercross season, though he will not line up for the opener this weekend in Tampa.

Shimoda made his pro debut with the team at the 2019 Unadilla National and he will make his professional AMA Supercross debut this weekend in Tampa, Florida.