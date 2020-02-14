The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will kick off this weekend as round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series takes over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here’s a handy guide for the weekend to keep track of who is racing which number for which team.
GEICO Honda
#1E/23—Chase Sexton
Sexton was supposed to race the 250SX West Region until a collarbone injury in December forced him to recover and prepare for the East Region—for the second December in a row. He is back with the team for another year and will defend his title with the #1E plates on his Honda CRF250R.
#6—Jeremy Martin
Martin will make his return to AMA racing for the first time since the back injury he suffered at the 2018 Muddy Creek National. In December 2018, the team announced he he would not compete in an AMA race in 2019 but his contract was set to expire at the end of 2019, GEICO Honda signed him to a two-year extension through the 2021 season. Martin has been with the GEICO Honda squad since 2017.
#35—Hunter Lawrence
Lawrence missed the entire 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to injury. This year will mark his rookie AMA Supercross season, though he will not line up for the opener this weekend in Tampa.
#84—Jo Shimoda
Shimoda made his pro debut with the team at the 2019 Unadilla National and he will make his professional AMA Supercross debut this weekend in Tampa, Florida.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
#36—Garrett Marchbanks
Marchbanks debuted with the team in 2018 at the Hangtown Motocross Classic and made his debut in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the 2019 Anaheim 1 opener. He will return for another year with the team.
#54—Jordon Smith
Smith turned pro with GEICO Honda but spent three seasons with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM before signing with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in October. He raced the 250SX East Region last year but had a crash in the Arlington main event that resulted in a lingering wrist injury that ended his championship hopes early as he only competed in the first found rounds of the championship.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha
#12—Shane McElrath
McElrath, who turned pro in 2013, had spent his entire career with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team but 2020 will be his first year on a Yamaha after the North Carolina native signed a deal with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha.
#13—Colt Nichols
Signed an extension with the team in 2018 that will see him through the 2020 season. An off-season shoulder injury has left his championship hopes in question.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
#24—RJ Hampshire
Hampshire turned pro with the GEICO Honda team in 2014 and has spent his entire racing career with the squad until he confirmed his departure from the team following the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After racing in the 250SX West Region in 2019, Hampshire is on a full reset year with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.
#352—Jalek Swoll
Swoll made his pro debut with the team at the 2019 Unadilla National and he will make his professional AMA Supercross debut this weekend. He’s one of a handful of competitors from the 250 Futures class of the 2019 Monster Energy Cup that are making their debut this year.
JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing
#53—Jimmy Decotis
Decotis raced 250SX West Region with the team in 2019 and was left without a ride for 2020 until the team brought him back in early December.
#79—Isaac Teasdale
Teasdale competed in one round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship—the Indianapolis Supercross—on a Honda. He raced a Suzuki RM-Z450 and received support and parts from the team during the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM
#63—Pierce Brown
Brown made his professional debut at the 2019 Florida National but the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be his first professional championship. However, he's currently dealing with an injury and will be out for the first two rounds.
#104—Brian Moreau
The 17-year-old French rider will make his U.S. AMA racing debut and debut with the team this weekend.
FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing
#49—Chris Blose
Blose rode with the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports squad last year before signing with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing this off-season. He finished 20-18-19 in the first three rounds of the 450SX championship before he got hurt at the fourth round in Glendale. There is currently no timetable on his return to racing.
#56—Justin Starling
Starling also rode for Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports last year before joining the newly formed FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team for 2020.
#67—Jerry Robin
Robin was a full privateer last year as he raced a KTM 250 SX-F in the 250SX West Region.
CTR Motorsports
#66—Enzo Lopes
Lopes turned pro with the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team in the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and raced the 250SX West Region in his AMA Supercross debut last year. He signed with the CTR Motorsports team in December.
#175—Josh Hill
Hill competed in the last three rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship in the fall with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team but will race his first AMA race since the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross finale. Since he only raced one year of the 250SX Class of AMA Supercross—in the 2007 SX Lites West Region—he hasn’t pointed out of the class.
According to rule 5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines of the 2020 AMA Supercross Rulebook:
And rule 5.2 h of the rulebook:
h. Riders finishing in the top 15 in 2018 or 2019, that have selfadvanced themselves to the 450SX class that wish to return to the 250SX class may appeal their 250SX eligibility to the AMA. This appeal must be submitted to the AMA in writing and can take up to 30 days for the final hearing. All decisions of the appeals panel are final. Riders granted a change of eligibility through the appeal process may only appeal their 250SX eligibility one time.
#355—Joey Crown
Crown rode for the team in 2019 and will return for another year.
Team Allsouth
#291—Zane Merrett
Merrett received support from The Professional Journey (TPJ)/Fly Racing team during the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and this year will be his mark his AMA Supercross debut.
#313—Kyle Swanson
Swanson will return for another year with the team.
Phoenix Racing Honda
#38—Kyle Peters
Peters raced with the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team in 2018 and 2019 with but has signed with the Phoenix Racing Honda team for 2020. He currently has the points lead in the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series but is expected to race this weekend in Tampa.
#125—Luke Neese
Neese made his AMA Supercross debut at the 2019 Daytona Supercross on a Yamaha YZ250F but will make his debut with the Phoenix Honda Racing team this weekend.
#159—Jace Owen
Owen will return for another year with the team as he is currently working towards defending his title in Arenacross. He raced the 2019 Daytona Supercross—where he fractured a lower vertebra—and then he only competed in one other round. Like Peters, he is expected to race the Tampa Supercross this weekend as well.
TiLube Honda Racing
#39—Jordan Bailey
Bailey made his pro debut with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and finished tenth in his rookie campaign in the 2019 250SX East Region Championship. He signed a deal with the TiLube Honda Racing team near the end of December.
#349—Grant Harlan
Harlan raced the 250 Futures class of Monster Energy Cup in October 2019 and this weekend will mark his professional AMA Supercross debut. Harlan competed in the 250 Futures class at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup but in the meantime has been getting his feet wet racing pro in several rounds of the Kicker Arenacross Series.
Team Manluk/K&R Racing
#43—John Short
In his first year racing for the team, Short will return to the 250SX East Region again.
#73—Chase Marquier
After racing for the JMC Motorsports Racing team in the 250SX East Region in 2019, Marquier will make his debut with the team this weekend.
#296—Ryder Floyd
Floyd, another rider out of the 250 Futures class from the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, will make his pro debut this weekend.
PR-MX PELLETIER KAWASAKI
#47—Lorenzo Locurcio
Locurcio will return to the 250SX East Region again but 2020 will mark his first year competing in AMA Supercross with the team.
#96—Justin Thompson
This year will be Thompson’s first year competing in AMA Supercross with the team.
Rock River Yamaha
#223—Jamison DuClos
The son of team owner Mike DuClos has earned his AMA Supercross license through the Supercross Futures program and will make his pro debut this weekend. He also competed in the 250 Futures class at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup.
#364—Chad Saultz
Saultz earned his final two points to his AMA Supercross license at the St. Louis Supercross Futures round and will make his professional debut this weekend.
The Professional Journey (TpJ)/Fly racing
#77—Kevin Moranz
Moranz raced several rounds of the 250SX East Region on a Kawasaki KX250 and will debut with the team this weekend.
#124—Lane Shaw
For the second year in a row, Shaw will receive support from the team in the 250SX East Region.
3D Racing Yamaha
#68—Nick Gaines
Gaines returns to the team for another year.
#128—Carter Halpain
Halpain will make his debut with the team this weekend.
Team BWR
#149—Brice Klippel
Klippel will return to the BWR squad for another year.
#185—Wilson Fleming
Fleming raced for JMC Motorsports Husqvarna in the 2019 250SX East Region but his season was cut short when he suffered a broken leg at the Atlanta Supercross.
EBR Performance/Altus Motorsports
#87—Ramyller Alves
The Florida native will return to the team for another year. He competed in the 250SX East Region in 2019.
Other Notable Riders/Free Agents:
#58—Sean Cantrell
Cantrell made his pro debut with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team in the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He made his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the 2018 250SX East Region and last year raced the 250SX West Region but does not have a ride lined up for 2020.
#201—Cedric Soubeyras
After racing in the 450SX Class in 2019, Soubeyras is back racing the 250SX East on a Husqvarna.