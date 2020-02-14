Road 2 Recovery, MX Sports Pro Racing Renew Partnership for 2020 Pro Motocross Season

MORGANTOWN,W. Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R), which will position the industry’s most prominent and recognizable non-profit organization as the “Official Charity of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship” for the 2020 season. A variety of fundraising initiatives will be introduced as a part of this partnership, allowing motocross fans around the world the opportunity to support both the foundation and athletes in need.

Last season, Road 2 Recovery raised more than $31,000 through its fundraising efforts, which was highlighted by auctions featuring an array of race-worn gear from the sport’s biggest names. Additionally, Pro Motocross fans had the opportunity to bid on the red number plates given to each respective point leader at the conclusion of every round, which featured signatures from Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. Possession of any one of these extremely rare items doesn’t extend beyond the rider and the winning bidder, and due to the popularity and coveted nature of the red plates, this program will continue into the 2020 season.

Moreover, fans interested in attending any one of the 12 rounds of the 2020 season can donate directly to Road 2 Recovery by “rounding up” when purchasing tickets. Customers simply need to click on the donation amount of their choice under the Road 2 Recovery section in the online ticket portal.

“The role that the Road 2 Recovery Foundation serves not only for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, but also the entire motocross industry and action sports community is critically essential,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Unfortunately, the harsh reality of this incredible sport is that sometimes our athletes get hurt, and Road 2 Recovery has stepped in to fulfill the void that can often exist with medical expenses. Thanks to the vision of Jimmy Button, and the efforts of the selfless individuals that spearhead the company’s philanthropy, Road 2 Recovery is able to provide much-needed assistance to athletes on the mend, while also supporting their families.”

In addition to the impending fundraising initiatives that will carry on throughout the season, fans can also show their support by purchasing official R2R merchandise at the Racer X booth at every National. Additional details surrounding auctions, VIP fan experiences, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Road 2 Recovery is honored to be the official charity of choice for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for another season,” said Lori Armistead, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for R2R. “Renewing this partnership gives R2R the ability to not only continue to support injured professional athletes, but also to implement initiatives that will support their families through this journey. R2R is grateful for this opportunity and looks forward to a long relationship and an exciting new season of Pro Motocross.”

Tickets to all 12 rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: