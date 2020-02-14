Racerhead #7

The Looming Battle (DC)

We’ve seen some fairly intense rivalries so far this season. Dylan Ferrandis vs. Christian Craig, Jason Anderson vs. Justin Brayton, and even the press-day skirmish between Justin Barcia and Martin Davalos. Heated as they were, they all pale in comparison to what’s going on right now between America’s first AMA 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Gary Jones, and bike collector Terry Good. Jones, a three-time champion (four if you count his ’71 “Top American” result in the Inter-Am Series) has his name on the trophy given to the 250 Pro Motocross Champion each year. Good is one of the world’s most renowned collectors of rare motocross bikes, and he’s in the process of opening the International Motocross Museum later this summer in Chicago. The launch is called “Evening with the Champions,” and it’s a $500-a-ticket fundraiser for the museum’s upkeep that also allows fans to bid on sitting at a table with their favorite riders from yesteryear, including Roger De Coster, Bob Hannah, Marty Smith, Jeff Stanton, Hakan Andersson, Harry Everts, and even Torsten Hallman, the man who basically brought motocross to America with help from Husqvarna importer Edison Dye.

However, one major champion who will probably not be for the big launch there is Gary Jones. Jones and Good are currently engaged in a very acrimonious debate over the sale and ownership of some of the Jones family’s motorcycles and memorabilia. The conflict between them can be traced to Terry’s purchase of some of Gary’s most prized motorcycles from the 1970s, apparently from either Gary’s late father, Don, or his father’s estate (and believe me when I say Papa Jones was the original overbearing racing parent). Jones was a champion first on Yamaha (’71-’72), then the Honda CR250M Elsinore and Honda’s first motocross title (’73), and then the Can-Am brand (’74). Good apparently made a deal with Don before he passed away more than a decade ago, and without Gary’s consent—and maybe even without his knowledge.

Jones posted on Facebook that he wanted to explain what happened with the sale of the motorcycles, which were being stored in containers near his mother Melinda’s home in the desert. He wrote:

“It is with great sadness that I acknowledge that these bikes are gone from my personal possession. This came as a complete shock and surprise to me. I had always assumed they were safely stored and at some point in my life I would decide where they would finally go; be it to my children, my friends or a place of my choice. “Life has its ups and downs, including family relationships. All families have their trials and tribulations which are usually resolved through love, compassion and communication. It takes an enormous amount of support from family and friends to become a pioneer within the sport and a four-time National Motocross Champion. For this I am forever grateful to all of those involved in my success. That being said, I am deeply saddened and disappointed with certain actions taken by a few of my immediate family members.”

Jones then explained that there are two sides to every story:

“I unequivocally state that at no time was I notified of the meeting, a financial transaction or transport of my winning motorcycles and other personal racing memorabilia including helmets, jerseys, trophies, etc. Unfortunately, I was not aware of the sale until after the fact. I also go on record stating the motorcycles, and other items have been asked to be purchased multiple times from a certain individual before and after the passing of my father and brother, Don and Dewayne Jones. My answer has always been no. “I was not contacted at any point to be given the opportunity to accept or decline the sale of my motorcycles. From a personal standpoint, I am disappointed the buyer of the motorcycles was not civil or professional enough to contact me at any point. This suggests the buyer knew I would not approve of the sale. I received no financial compensation; this has nothing to do with money, but everything to do with integrity. “There is an unparalleled passion between man, machine and material when it comes to racing. This has created a close emotional connection for the memorabilia I have acquired over the years, such as helmets, jerseys, trophies and motorcycles. What makes these items valuable is the rider, such as myself, not the materialistic worth. Without my story and success, these items are worthless. “In conclusion, I do not approve or condone the display of my championship winning motorcycles or memorabilia associated with my motocross career in any sort of presentation without my prior approval. Requesting approval is the ethical thing to do, ‘ask before you take.’ “I send nothing but my deepest gratitude towards my fans and friends for their unwavering support. Like any racer, when you fall you get back up. I will continue to move forward in a positive manner with a smile on my face. I wish the buyer well and reply, ‘just because it’s legal, doesn’t make it right.’” Terry Good posted his side of the story, then took it down. But after Gary’s post, Terry put it back up, explaining, “Looks like I have to bring this post out again. When you accuse someone in public, you better have your facts straight. Slander and Defamation of Character are a very serious civil crime, everyone has civil rights.” Good went on to explain that “all property and bikes sold were the sole property of Don and Melinda Jones (Gary's parents). They sponsored Gary and DeWayne for their entire careers with bikes, parts and all expenses to the races. The equipment was theirs and in their possession for nearly 50 years. Don Jones and I were great friends for many years and had talked many times about having the entire Jones legacy preserved in a museum over 20 years ago. Don and his wife were in complete agreement with this.”

But then Papa Jones died a dozen years ago, leaving his wife, Melinda, in charge of the bikes. Good added that most of the bikes belonged to Don, including an BSA Goldstar, a BSA desert racer, a couple of Tohatsus, DeWayne's Honda, a Maico, “and a couple of Yamaha’s that were Yamaha's bikes not Joneses bikes. For all anybody knows the Yamaha's could have been ridden by DeWayne. Very little of anything was used by Gary.”

But then Good reported that just prior to the sale and the subsequent shipment of the collection to Chicago, “three bikes, a Can-am, a Honda and an Ammex (Gary Jones’ own brand) that were supposed to be included mysteriously disappeared. I wonder where they are. The family had several meetings about this and all were in attendance except Gary. He was invited but allegedly chose not to attend according to the rest of the family. They all agreed to honor Don's wishes to sell the collection to me to be displayed in the International Motocross Museum for the whole world to see long after anyone of us is around.”

Good went on to explain that the collection was “sold legally (lawyer involved) with a bill of sale at a fair market price.” He also added that Don Jones had given him instructions as to how he wanted it displayed back in 2008 and I promised him I would carry out his will and that is exactly what will happen.” Good added this: “FYI: None of Gary's championship bikes were included.”

Public opinion seems split. And whereas guys like De Coster and Dave Arnold, the former Honda team manager, seem more than comfortable working with Good on his preservations, other giants from the industry, including former factory rider “Rocket” Rex Staten and legendary photographer Jim “Greek” Gianatsis, have been more critical of Good.

Collecting motorcycles, or really anything of value, can become complicated, especially when the family members involved disagree on the terms or even the idea of a sale or transfer. It’s no secret that Gary Jones and his father were estranged; also, his late brother DeWayne rode for the same factories and at the same time, which means their personal bikes might have often overlapped. And there is value to any well-kept motorcycle from those early days of American motocross.

I also appreciate what Good is trying to do with his International Motocross Museum and opening his priceless (to a motocross fan, anyway) collection to the public. But it’s obvious that he and Gary disagree over who owned what. And just because Gary’s parents supported him throughout his career doesn’t mean they automatically owned everything he collected and raced on along the way. Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael each kept some of their old championship bikes at their parents’ houses, but I doubt their folks would claim ownership now.

But the McGraths and Carmichaels probably had a much different relationship than Gary Jones and Don had. And they raced in a much different time of American motocross, where there were contracts and agents and real money to be made. Gary Jones was too early for that, and it cost him dearly when it came to what exactly he had to show for his career. Like I said, his name is on the trophy given out to the 250cc champion each year, but it sounds like he doesn’t have any of his own trophies anymore.

I hope they somehow figure this whole thing out and come to an equitable solution for both parties. Terry Good is trying to preserve motocross history; Gary Jones IS motocross history. Both are very important to the sport in general in remembering its collective past.