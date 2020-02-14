Racerhead #7

Welcome to Racerhead and the start of the “second season” for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. As we mentioned last week, the “California season” ended with last weekend’s superb San Diego Supercross, and now we make the turn for the East. It also means that the 250SX West Region goes on the shelf now as we start a whole new series in the 250SX East Region. That means the 2020 debuts for guys who have been waiting in the shadows, like Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith, all of whom are on new teams and expected to be up front.
We will also see the return to AMA Supercross of Jeremy Martin, the two-time Lucas Oil AMA 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion who has been out since a devastating crash way back in June 2018 at the Muddy Creek National in Tennessee. It was at that race that Martin tangled with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper, leaving him with a broken back and very nearly ending his career altogether. Martin will join defending East Region #1 Chase Sexton on the GEICO Honda team. And Chase, of course, got hurt riding pit bikes back in December, which knocked him out of an expected run at the 250 West Region … which leads to an interesting question: when was the last time two single-digit riders lined up on the same team in the 125/250 Class? If you know, put it in the comments below!
The Tampa race tomorrow night will also mark the return of Broc Tickle after a two-year hiatus due to an anti-doping violation and one long, drawn-out process of dealing with the FIM. He’s been signed by the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team to fill-in for the injured Joey Savatgy. Here’s hoping Tickle gets a warm round of applause and has a decent night—it’s been a long time waiting for #20.
Also, this round is the official “This Race Saves Lives” event, and teams/athletes will be donning St. Jude patient-inspired artwork on their gear and bikes, which will be collected afterward for the St. Jude-Supercross online auction. The auction begins with this race and will run through the finale in Salt Lake City. Tampa will also be hosting St. Jude patients and their families at this event, which happens to be the home race of Feld Entertainment.
Last night the Feld SX crew invited a group of journalists to their headquarters in Bradenton, Florida, about 40 minutes below Tampa. Feld director of supercross Dave Prater, director of operation Mike Muye, motorsports public relations manager Sean Brennen, and more gave everyone a guided tour around Feld’s massive offices, which are practically a museum for not only the circus but also Monster Jam. Afterward they invited everyone to dinner and a roundtable discussion of all things Monster Energy AMA Supercross. They opened the floor to questions and comments from Racer X’s Jason Weigandt, Vital MX’s Steve “Guy B” Giberson, Swapmoto Live’s Michael Antonovich, and more to talk about everything from how much analytics and data go into designing the tracks for both competitiveness and safety, how the press conferences both before and after the race can run more smoothly, how penalties are thought out and issued, and what exactly to call the three different races that make up the Triple Crown (I asked that last one for Steve Matthes—you’re welcome!). I think we all really appreciated the time, the tour, and the chance to bench-race with the Feld team. They have a great series up and running right now as we start this second
And almost forgot to add this Good luck to former Grand Prix racer Rob Andrews this weekend as he releases his amazing new book The Inside Line: Racing the 500cc World Motocross Championship, which documents his time competing in the 1980s. Look for an interview here next week with Rob as he discusses his book, which we've been able to preview and can tell you it's a must-have for your motocross library. You can order one starting Sunday at www.robandrewsmx.com.
Tampa 250SX East Press Day (Jason Weigandt)
Massive lineup of riders for press day today, much larger than usual, because pretty much every 250SX East squad wants to get out there, and a ton of 450 riders have places in Florida. The gang was so big that they needed to divide the group into two sessions, 250s and 450s. I talked to a lot of the 250SX East guys and got some good scoops.
First, Chase Sexton carries the #1E plate but his aim is to try to be better this year than last year. The 2019 season was only his second full year in supercross so he feels he has room to grow, and he says he and his bike are much better this year…but he also knows that everyone says that, and feeling good in the pre-season means nothing until the actual races come.
His GEICO Honda teammate Jeremy Martin is back after missing all of the races last year with injury, and while J-Mart did race in the Paris Supercross and Monster Energy Cup, he says that’s nothing at all like being back in a points-paying championship. In the end, if you do well or not at Paris and Monster Cup, it doesn’t really matter, but now it’s back to super-serious mode. Jeremy is known as a “flying at the test track” kind of guy, but he wouldn’t cop to how he has been feeling this off-season. He says he’s just been putting in his work under the radar, and he’ll let his brother Alex do the vlogging for the family!
Jordon Smith’s transition to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki was slowed with some injury setbacks, but he’s been back on the bike awhile and has been hammering and feeling good for over a month now. Jordon has heard plenty of times how many #1 plates are on the door of the PC semi, but he says at this stage of his career he wants that sort of pressure to deliver.
Shane McElrath says he’s changed basically everything about his program, not just the obvious team switch from KTM to Yamaha. He’s now full time in California, and he says it did take a while to adjust to a completely new training program with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha trainer Gareth Swanepoel. Shane says he’s older and bigger than some of the other 250 riders, and he’s found he needs more recovery time than them, so more recovery time has been built into his training program.
Josh Hill’s entrance into the class has made some waves, and I must say he looked super-fast and aggressive today. Hill has popped in and out of races the last few years, but this run is a lot more serious. Hill is riding for the ClubMX team on a Yamaha. He’d been doing motos with the kids down there for fun, so the team approached him about racing, and that really fired him up.
“I’ve been a field filler the last few times I raced supercross,” said Hill. “I don’t want to be a field filler here. I want to win. I’ve been putting in the work.”
Finally, a word about Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Brian Moreau. Not much is known about this Frenchman, but team manager Tyler Keefe told me earlier this week that his talent is off the charts. He looked the part today, as he was extremely fast and comfortable even hitting some of the bigger rhythms out there. Of course, today’s was simple: no whoops, no sand, and no pressure. But I can tell you that Brian has the skills to surprise.
You also have the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders of RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll. I’ll let Matthes continue to be the #TeamRJ cheerleader there.
As for 450 guys, I talked quite a bit to Cooper Webb’s mechanic Carlos Rivera. Carlos said he was most proud of how Cooper won last week, staying as far away as he could from on-track contact, even when he and Adam Cianciarulo started battling. Carlos knows Cooper is the guy that can get fired up and aggressive, but he has stressed continually to stay out of it. Carlos mentioned the type of contact that Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac made, and how easily you can break a wheel, or bend a brake disc, or anything that could lead to a DNF.
As for Cooper himself, he said last week that his goal is to be the fastest guy in the whoops. Not better, not faster, but the fastest. That’s the kind of stuff Cooper can say and do to motivate himself, and it did show last week because he was much better. Cooper with a little bit of swagger is dangerous, and you can tell he’s feeling it right now.
The Looming Battle (DC)
We’ve seen some fairly intense rivalries so far this season. Dylan Ferrandis vs. Christian Craig, Jason Anderson vs. Justin Brayton, and even the press-day skirmish between Justin Barcia and Martin Davalos. Heated as they were, they all pale in comparison to what’s going on right now between America’s first AMA 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Gary Jones, and bike collector Terry Good. Jones, a three-time champion (four if you count his ’71 “Top American” result in the Inter-Am Series) has his name on the trophy given to the 250 Pro Motocross Champion each year. Good is one of the world’s most renowned collectors of rare motocross bikes, and he’s in the process of opening the International Motocross Museum later this summer in Chicago. The launch is called “Evening with the Champions,” and it’s a $500-a-ticket fundraiser for the museum’s upkeep that also allows fans to bid on sitting at a table with their favorite riders from yesteryear, including Roger De Coster, Bob Hannah, Marty Smith, Jeff Stanton, Hakan Andersson, Harry Everts, and even Torsten Hallman, the man who basically brought motocross to America with help from Husqvarna importer Edison Dye.
However, one major champion who will probably not be for the big launch there is Gary Jones. Jones and Good are currently engaged in a very acrimonious debate over the sale and ownership of some of the Jones family’s motorcycles and memorabilia. The conflict between them can be traced to Terry’s purchase of some of Gary’s most prized motorcycles from the 1970s, apparently from either Gary’s late father, Don, or his father’s estate (and believe me when I say Papa Jones was the original overbearing racing parent). Jones was a champion first on Yamaha (’71-’72), then the Honda CR250M Elsinore and Honda’s first motocross title (’73), and then the Can-Am brand (’74). Good apparently made a deal with Don before he passed away more than a decade ago, and without Gary’s consent—and maybe even without his knowledge.
Jones posted on Facebook that he wanted to explain what happened with the sale of the motorcycles, which were being stored in containers near his mother Melinda’s home in the desert. He wrote:
“It is with great sadness that I acknowledge that these bikes are gone from my personal possession. This came as a complete shock and surprise to me. I had always assumed they were safely stored and at some point in my life I would decide where they would finally go; be it to my children, my friends or a place of my choice.
“Life has its ups and downs, including family relationships. All families have their trials and tribulations which are usually resolved through love, compassion and communication. It takes an enormous amount of support from family and friends to become a pioneer within the sport and a four-time National Motocross Champion. For this I am forever grateful to all of those involved in my success. That being said, I am deeply saddened and disappointed with certain actions taken by a few of my immediate family members.”
Jones then explained that there are two sides to every story:
“I unequivocally state that at no time was I notified of the meeting, a financial transaction or transport of my winning motorcycles and other personal racing memorabilia including helmets, jerseys, trophies, etc. Unfortunately, I was not aware of the sale until after the fact. I also go on record stating the motorcycles, and other items have been asked to be purchased multiple times from a certain individual before and after the passing of my father and brother, Don and Dewayne Jones. My answer has always been no.
“I was not contacted at any point to be given the opportunity to accept or decline the sale of my motorcycles. From a personal standpoint, I am disappointed the buyer of the motorcycles was not civil or professional enough to contact me at any point. This suggests the buyer knew I would not approve of the sale. I received no financial compensation; this has nothing to do with money, but everything to do with integrity.
“There is an unparalleled passion between man, machine and material when it comes to racing. This has created a close emotional connection for the memorabilia I have acquired over the years, such as helmets, jerseys, trophies and motorcycles. What makes these items valuable is the rider, such as myself, not the materialistic worth. Without my story and success, these items are worthless.
“In conclusion, I do not approve or condone the display of my championship winning motorcycles or memorabilia associated with my motocross career in any sort of presentation without my prior approval. Requesting approval is the ethical thing to do, ‘ask before you take.’
“I send nothing but my deepest gratitude towards my fans and friends for their unwavering support. Like any racer, when you fall you get back up. I will continue to move forward in a positive manner with a smile on my face. I wish the buyer well and reply, ‘just because it’s legal, doesn’t make it right.’”
Terry Good posted his side of the story, then took it down. But after Gary’s post, Terry put it back up, explaining, “Looks like I have to bring this post out again. When you accuse someone in public, you better have your facts straight. Slander and Defamation of Character are a very serious civil crime, everyone has civil rights.”
Good went on to explain that “all property and bikes sold were the sole property of Don and Melinda Jones (Gary's parents). They sponsored Gary and DeWayne for their entire careers with bikes, parts and all expenses to the races. The equipment was theirs and in their possession for nearly 50 years. Don Jones and I were great friends for many years and had talked many times about having the entire Jones legacy preserved in a museum over 20 years ago. Don and his wife were in complete agreement with this.”
But then Papa Jones died a dozen years ago, leaving his wife, Melinda, in charge of the bikes. Good added that most of the bikes belonged to Don, including an BSA Goldstar, a BSA desert racer, a couple of Tohatsus, DeWayne's Honda, a Maico, “and a couple of Yamaha’s that were Yamaha's bikes not Joneses bikes. For all anybody knows the Yamaha's could have been ridden by DeWayne. Very little of anything was used by Gary.”
But then Good reported that just prior to the sale and the subsequent shipment of the collection to Chicago, “three bikes, a Can-am, a Honda and an Ammex (Gary Jones’ own brand) that were supposed to be included mysteriously disappeared. I wonder where they are. The family had several meetings about this and all were in attendance except Gary. He was invited but allegedly chose not to attend according to the rest of the family. They all agreed to honor Don's wishes to sell the collection to me to be displayed in the International Motocross Museum for the whole world to see long after anyone of us is around.”
Good went on to explain that the collection was “sold legally (lawyer involved) with a bill of sale at a fair market price.” He also added that Don Jones had given him instructions as to how he wanted it displayed back in 2008 and I promised him I would carry out his will and that is exactly what will happen.” Good added this: “FYI: None of Gary's championship bikes were included.”
Public opinion seems split. And whereas guys like De Coster and Dave Arnold, the former Honda team manager, seem more than comfortable working with Good on his preservations, other giants from the industry, including former factory rider “Rocket” Rex Staten and legendary photographer Jim “Greek” Gianatsis, have been more critical of Good.
Collecting motorcycles, or really anything of value, can become complicated, especially when the family members involved disagree on the terms or even the idea of a sale or transfer. It’s no secret that Gary Jones and his father were estranged; also, his late brother DeWayne rode for the same factories and at the same time, which means their personal bikes might have often overlapped. And there is value to any well-kept motorcycle from those early days of American motocross.
I also appreciate what Good is trying to do with his International Motocross Museum and opening his priceless (to a motocross fan, anyway) collection to the public. But it’s obvious that he and Gary disagree over who owned what. And just because Gary’s parents supported him throughout his career doesn’t mean they automatically owned everything he collected and raced on along the way. Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael each kept some of their old championship bikes at their parents’ houses, but I doubt their folks would claim ownership now.
But the McGraths and Carmichaels probably had a much different relationship than Gary Jones and Don had. And they raced in a much different time of American motocross, where there were contracts and agents and real money to be made. Gary Jones was too early for that, and it cost him dearly when it came to what exactly he had to show for his career. Like I said, his name is on the trophy given out to the 250cc champion each year, but it sounds like he doesn’t have any of his own trophies anymore.
I hope they somehow figure this whole thing out and come to an equitable solution for both parties. Terry Good is trying to preserve motocross history; Gary Jones IS motocross history. Both are very important to the sport in general in remembering its collective past.
Like a Rockstar (Kris Keefer)
Yesterday kicked off new-bike season, and it was Husqvarna that was first out of the gate. The 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition launch was held at Glen Helen Raceway, and it turned out to be great test day, as a lot of the West Coast 250SX riders came out to get their outdoor legs underneath them. What did that mean for me while testing? It meant I had a rough track to evaluate the new Rockstar Edition and really get to know a couple of the updates that Husqvarna highlighted for the new half-year model. The Rockstar Edition has an updated ECU setting that really helps wake this machine up in low-rpm situations. The current-year model has more of a lethargic roll-on feel than the new RE, as well as a heavier chassis feel on the track. The updated Rockstar Edition feels lighter around the track (side-to-side movement) with less engine braking, and to me that is directly felt when trying to dive into corners hard.
WP and Husqvarna went with a stiffer suspension setting with the new Rockstar Edition and focused their efforts on more plushness with the AER's initial fork setting. The updated AER fork has a new mid-valve damping system, new air piston, new hand adjuster on the bottom of the fork for rebound adjustment, and a new elastomer endstop that replaces the hydrostop to reduce weight. There is also a new low-friction rear linkage seal that provides freer movement of the swingarm in order to help with plushness on acceleration chop.
What did all of these changes with the suspension mean on the track? The overall balance of the bike rides higher up in the stroke, but gives the rider more control unlike the standard 2020 FC 450. The standard FC 450 rides low in the stroke, and that can upset the chassis when pushing hard into corners, but with the new Rockstar Edition, there is more control and less movement on decel. Less movement means less pitching and more front-end traction on lean angle. I always had a problem with past AER forks having minimal feel on throttle while leaning, but the updated fork has better traction when I’m trying to roll my corners under throttle. I didn't really feel anything with the updated low-friction seal inside the linkage, but I will try to ride the standard FC 450 version against the RE, to really hone in on that part of the bike in the weeks to come.
The changes Husqvarna made to the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition do make a noticeable difference on the track. They were very similar to the ones I made to my standard 2020 FC 450 test bike, but instead of slapping on a pair of $3,000 WP XACT spring forks, this updated AER fork is giving me the front-end traction feel that's similar to my more expensive A-Kit style spring version. That's good news! WP should be commended for sticking this whole air fork thing out. To me it seems like they're working toward getting their air fork to feel more like a spring fork.
I’m going to continue to put more time on the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition, so be on the lookout for more info right here on racerxonline.com and at keeferinctesting.com.
Meanwhile, Over in Europe… (Andras Hegyi)
Interesting tidbit from the super muddy Hawkstone International race: All three class winners—Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Tom Vialle in MX2, and Liam Everts in EMX 125—are second-generation GP riders. Herlings' dad, Peter, raced in the eighties, Vialle's dad, Frederic, raced in the nineties, and of course Everts’ dad, Stefan, is a 10-time world champion—and his grandfather, Harry, is a 4-time world champion! Add in the fact that first MXGP moto winner Shaun Simpson's dad, Willie, was also a Grand Prix racer and you have quite a family tree of motocross over there at Hawkstone Park!
An update on Jorge Prado: On February 13, the two-time MX2 Motocross World Champion got back on his bike for the first time since breaking his femur on December 12. That means it’s taken only 63 days—nine weeks—for the KTM rider to start riding again. That’s not quite as quick as Jeffrey Herlings’ return in 2014 from a broken femur (55 days), but Herlings wanted to try to be ready to race the last Grand Prix in Mexico and salvage his world title hopes. It didn’t work out the way he had hoped. Prado is trying to be ready as soon as possible for his MXGP debut, though it’s still doubtful that he will be ready by the March 1 opener at England’s Matterley Basin.
Here Comes Deegan (DC)
Daytona International Speedway got a glimpse of the future, and its last name is Deegan. No, not Haiden "Danger Boy" Deegan, and not the Daytona Supercross, which is next month. Rather, I'm talking about the ARCA car race, and the Deegan Daytona saw coming fast on the radar was Hailie, Danger Boy's big sister. The 18-year-old finished a close second in her ARCA Series debut with Ford, finishing on the rear bumper of the more experienced Michael Self. Her runner-up finish matched the best result ever for a woman in an ARCA race, and it also tied the best finish for a woman at Daytona. Her parents, Brian and Marissa, were there to celebrate with her on pit row.
After the race she told reports that "nothing could have been better for me. Of course you want to win, but this was a victory for me." She also said that a win right off the bat might have been a case of too much, too soon: "Winning the first race would have maybe been a little too high of standards for the rest of the season. Everything would have been downhill. This gives me something to still work towards."
Hailie and her family have been very smart with her career to this point. Last year she became the first female to win a race in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series West when she was just 17. She won two other rounds of that series and finished third in the final standings, then decided to change teams. Her move out of a crowded development program at Toyota to a more focused program with DGR-Crosly Ford has given her more track time, more opportunities (including a full ride in the ARCA Series), and more of a fast-track to get ultimate goal of making it to the NASCAR level.
Her father, Brian, once told me that the family moved to a house in North Carolina so she could be closer to all the teams and tracks around Charlotte, which is where much of NASCAR is based.
"Her window is really tight, and we have to do everything we can to have her in the right place at the right time," he told me a couple of summers ago. Now, according to ESPN News Services, she could be getting in some rides in the NASCAR Truck Series as soon as this summer.
Earlier this week the New York Post ran a feature on Hailie with the headline, "Teen phenom Hailie Deegan makes history at Daytona"
Here's the kicker: This was Hailie Deegan's first race at Daytona. Her next race will be March 6 at Phoenix when the ARCA Series continues.
As for the other rapidly rising Deegan, Haiden, he will have his shot at making a splash Daytona when the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross goes off after the 50th Daytona Supercross in early March.
Congrats to our contributor Shan Moore for scoring this week's Cycle News cover with a shot of Kailub Russell on his way to his 30th birthday win at Sprint Enduro.
Second Winning Season for Cooper Webb (Andras Hegyi)
Last Saturday was a good night both for KTM and Cooper Webb in San Diego. Both the rider and the brand managed to get their first win this 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Thanks to Webb, KTM took their first victory in San Diego since 2016, as four years ago it was Ryan Dungey who won there riding KTM. This actually the third time Webb was victorious in San Diego, as he won twice there riding in the 250 SX West Region in 2015 and ‘16. Through Webb winning and Blake Baggett finishing third on the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM, the brand realized their 46th victory and 153rd podium result in the premier supercross class. 2020 is the ninth consecutive season in which KTM could win. KTM has won every season in the 450 supercross since 2012.
This was Webb’s 8th career victory in 450 SX, as the other seven wins came just last year. So far there have been 64 winners in 250/450 SX, and now 40 who have managed to win in two different seasons. The absolute record-holder for seasons with a win is Chad Reed, who has won in 11 different seasons.
50 for France (Andras Hegyi)
French riders have long excelled in the history of the small-bore 125/250 class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Besides the home U.S. riders, the French are the most successful nation in this class. In the history of the 125/250 SX, in existence since 1985, there have been nine countries other than the U.S. to have race winners: Mexico, South Africa, Costa Rica, Germany, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ecuador, and France.
French riders collected the most podium results and the most championship titles, with 118 total podiums and 7 titles. And last Saturday night Dylan Ferrandis got the 50th victory for France in 125/250 SX. All told, foreign riders have 98 wins in 125/250 SX. That means that the French have more wins than all other foreign countries combined. Besides France’s 50 wins, Costa Rica has 12, Great Britain has 8, then South Africa (7), Germany and Australia (6 apiece), Ecuador (5), New Zealand (3), and Mexico (1).
The maiden French victory in this class was won by two-time AMA 125 SX Champion Mickael Pichon. "The Rocket" won on the 1993 San Diego race. After Pichon there have been five other French crossers to win in the 125/250 SX: Christophe Pourcel, Marvin Musquin, Stephane Roncada, David Vuillemin, and the current French star Dylan Ferrandis.
French winners in the 125/250 supercross
Christophe Pourcel: 12 wins
Marvin Musquin: 11
Mickael Pichon: 10
