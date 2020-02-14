Kris Keefer brings you the facts behind Dylan Ferrandis' Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F and Luke Clout's Penrite Honda CRF250R. He talks with Ferrandis' mechanic Alex Campbell and Clout's brother and mechanic Aaron Clout about the machines and what each of their rider's prefer when hitting the race track. Keefer also sits on each motorcycle and walks you through the rider triangle and what each element on the bars feels like.