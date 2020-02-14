Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Racer X Films: Inside Look Into Ferrandis' Yamaha and Clout's Honda

February 14, 2020 11:10am | by: &

Kris Keefer brings you the facts behind Dylan Ferrandis' Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F and Luke Clout's Penrite Honda CRF250R. He talks with Ferrandis' mechanic Alex Campbell and Clout's brother and mechanic Aaron Clout about the machines and what each of their rider's prefer when hitting the race track. Keefer also sits on each motorcycle and walks you through the rider triangle and what each element on the bars feels like.

  • Dylan Ferrandis' Yamaha YZ250F Align Media
  • Luke Clout's Honda CRF250R Kellen Brauer
  • Luke Clout's Honda CRF250R Kellen Brauer

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

