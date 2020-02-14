Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Launch

February 14, 2020 4:30pm | by: &

Kris Keefer and Simon Cudby attended the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition launch at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer was able to test the new model and highlight some of its new features, including a change in the suspension stiffness, different ECU settings better in the low-RPM range, and a new insert to the FMF muffler. He also notes the Pro Taper handlebars provide a comfortable feel to his rider triangle and his favorite new feature—the model now features a black frame—amongst a few other changes.

During the launch, Cudby also got some clips of Kenny Day from Alpinestars ripping the new model as well.

Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com for more information on the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the near future.

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby

keefer and day in action

  • Day and Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Day Simon Cudby
  • Day Simon Cudby
  • Day Simon Cudby

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now