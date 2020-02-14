Racer X Films: 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Launch
Kris Keefer and Simon Cudby attended the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition launch at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer was able to test the new model and highlight some of its new features, including a change in the suspension stiffness, different ECU settings better in the low-RPM range, and a new insert to the FMF muffler. He also notes the Pro Taper handlebars provide a comfortable feel to his rider triangle and his favorite new feature—the model now features a black frame—amongst a few other changes.
During the launch, Cudby also got some clips of Kenny Day from Alpinestars ripping the new model as well.
Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com for more information on the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the near future.
2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
keefer and day in action
