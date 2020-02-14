Round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 15, in Tampa, Florida.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Raymond James Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round seven beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for round seven.
TV | Online Schedule
Tampa
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
|Qualifying
|February 15 - 1:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 15 - 7:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 15 - 7:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|130
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|129
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|116
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|113
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
Racer X supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Info
Raymond James Stadium
4201 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
1:05 pm EST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm EST 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm EST 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm EST 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
3:20 pm EST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm EST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm EST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm EST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm EST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm EST 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
7:05 pm EST 250SX Heat #1
7:19 pm EST 250SX Heat #2
7:33 pm EST 450SX Heat #1
7:47 pm EST 450SX Heat #2
8:19 pm EST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:30 pm EST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 pm EST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm EST 450SX Main Event
*Events scheduled to change without notice