How to Watch: Tampa

How to Watch Tampa

February 14, 2020 9:30am

Round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 15, in Tampa, Florida.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Raymond James Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round seven beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for round seven.

TV | Online Schedule

Tampa

- Tampa, FL

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 15 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 15 - 7:00pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowFebruary 15 - 7:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany130
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO129
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC121
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY116
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL113
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
Full Standings

Other Info

Raymond James Stadium
4201 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL

Main Event — 7 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying —  1 p.m. EST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

1:05 pm EST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm EST 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm EST 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm EST 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

3:20 pm EST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm EST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm EST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm EST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm EST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm EST 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

7:05 pm EST 250SX  Heat #1 
7:19 pm EST 250SX  Heat #2 
7:33 pm EST 450SX  Heat #1 
7:47 pm EST 450SX  Heat #2
8:19 pm EST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:30 pm EST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:53 pm EST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm EST 450SX Main Event

*Events scheduled to change without notice

