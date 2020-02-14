Round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 15, in Tampa, Florida.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Raymond James Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round seven beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for round seven.

TV | Online Schedule