2. Do a lot of riders secretly hate jumping whoops? (Or maybe they outwardly hate it!)

Thomas: I don’t know if “hate” is the right word but there are definitely riders that don’t enjoy it. Chad Reed is notorious for his distaste of jumping whoops. He berated me daily in my racing days for my jumping tendency. When watching today’s stars, riders like Blake Baggett, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Justin Brayton immediately come to mind when thinking of blitzers>jumpers. Riders turn thousands of laps blitzing whoops at their practice track and then are sometimes forced to abandon all of that effort in favor of jumping their way through. Watching Chad Reed try to jump whoops at his track was one of the more comical things I have seen him do on a dirt bike. These riders are incredibly talented and almost robotic in how then can execute laps but when they are forced out of their comfort zone, there is still an unfamiliarity. Watching Webb or Musquin quad through a whoops section followed by the field trying to counter that effort is a great example.

Keefer: I went to the Travis Preston school of whoops when I was racing, so I could actually do both (jump and skim) pretty well. However, I honestly think riders get in a hurry when they're racing because it's drilled into their minds that skimming is simply "the way" to get through whoops the fastest. It feels fast when you do it right, but sometimes the old saying goes, "Work smarter, not harder." It's tough as a racer to say "Okay, I am going to start jumping through them at lap 11 and hopefully it works out." Racers usually don't like change mid moto and when they do change it up, it can end up in a slower lap time, so it's tough to fully commit to a completely different way through a section. The new age racer has to basically open up his mind more now because four strokes as well as the timed main events have forced riders to become more creative than in years past. This also goes for being a well-rounded rider through whoops. You don't have to be the best rider ever in the whoops, but you have to be able to be comfortable at being decent with skimming or jumping. Look at Mookie! Is anyone faster than Mookie when skimming the whoops? NO! Is he winning? NO! You have to be good at both. Not great, but good!

Blair: Riders hate jumping whoops. I’ve heard them say it. I don’t understand this. The goal is to win races and when there is a very distinct technique in the most difficult section of the track and when Cooper Webb hops his way to a title, these riders should look to master it even if it’s not as traditional. The goal is to go as fast as possible and sometimes the backup plan of jumping whoops becomes the primary choice. Instead of hating it... master it.... and love it all the way to the bank. Webb did.