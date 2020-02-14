The Other Guys

This weekend we’ll get our first glimpse at the rookies Hansel mentioned above. But there’s other riders who will be making their AMA Supercross debuts this weekend. Some riders you might know heading into the weekend, but others might turn your head wondering “Who is that?” come the gate drops Saturday night. Here’s a few other rookies to note: Rock River Yamaha’s Jamison DuClos and Chad Saultz, TiLube Honda Racing’s Grant Harlan, Team Manluk/K&R Racing’s Ryder Floyd, Brock Papi, and Zane Merrett. There’s a handful of riders who recently competed in the 250 Futures class at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup who will be making their AMA Supercross debuts this weekend: Swoll, Harlan, DuClos, Papi, Floyd, Lane, Colton Eigenmann, Ezra Hastings, Maxwell Sanford, and Kobe Heffner are some of the names on the 250SX East entry list. While we got a look at a select few of these riders last summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we’ll get to see their first crack at AMA Supercross tomorrow evening. There’s also a total of 64 names on the 250SX East entry list and while not every single rider is guaranteed to make an appearance, there’s still going to be a ton of guys fighting for the night show and the 22 spots in the main event. -Mitch Kendra

AX To SX

Phoenix Racing Honda teammates Kyle Peters and Jace Owen are sitting first and second, respectively, in the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series. Owen is looking to defend his title but Peters has been putting in strong results each weekend. However, both are set to race this weekend in Tampa. But they’re not the only ones from the tight-track championship planning to race tomorrow. Harlan, Mason Kerr, Cody Vanbuskirk, Kameron Barboa, and Dustin Winter have all been getting Arenacross gate drops under their belt leading into this weekend. We’ll see if the extra race situations provide a positive impact on their respective starts to the championship. -Kendra

No Shortage Of Effort

John Short came up short on making the 450SX main event in San Diego last weekend as he finished fifth in the LCQ but it’s not because a shortage of effort—he was on a Honda CRF250R! Short used the final round of the first West Coast round in order to get a feel for his bike come the 250SX East Region kick-off. Short finished 14th in the 250SX East Region in 2019—with a season best of 12th at the Daytona Supercross—but afterwards he put in a great ride this summer. After finishing 15th in the 450 Class points standings of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Texas native has been grinding with his new team. Short and Team Manluk/K&R Racing will be ready to go full throttle with the first gate drop on the 250SX East Region Championship tomorrow. -Kendra