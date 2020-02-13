East Coasttttt. It’s time! After a long six weeks of West Coast racing (insert St. Louis joke), it’s time to get back to the Eastern time zone. While most will immediately associate the East Coast with soft dirt and ruts, I think we are still a couple of weeks away from that. Tampa and Arlington are up first and will both be fairly hard-packed. Tampa, specifically, should be somewhat hard and slippery by main event time. We may not see the whoops break down and the three rut bowl berms shape up. I think the Tampa track will more resemble Anaheim than Atlanta.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start rockets out of the end zone of the Raymond James Stadium and barrels into a long 180-degree left. This looks to be a wide, safe start so kudos to the track builders. The first rhythm section has a couple of options but for the best of the best, I think one line is apparent. Exiting the first turn, riders will step onto a tabletop and step off, then launching from the takeoff of the next tabletop over the following two singles. This is a rhythm that we don’t often see at races but riders pull this rhythm at practice tracks repeatedly. It will look big but for riders of this caliber, it won’t be too much of an ask.

After a bowl berm, there is a pretty fun section up next. If so inclined, riders will be able to go 3-3-3 down the entire length of the stadium floor. Sections like this are always fun for riders. They add a bit of flow and also allow riders to catch their breath while in the air. I always liked to take a deep breath over the easier jumps, hoping to lower my heart rate in the process.

A 90-degree right follows with seven similarly built jumps. Most times, this section will see riders flow through the flat inside of the corner, double across to the right side of the track, and then triple-double into the next 90-degree right. That allows riders to stay inside in both corners, protecting their position. It will be a bit one lined here with two 90-degree corners back-to-back but life is hard sometimes.