In this week's edition of Race eXamination, we take a look at how the whoop jumping line developed, the dynamic of Adam Cianciarulo vs. Cooper Webb battling for the lead, Michael Mosiman mixing it up out front, and the Austin Forkner/Dylan Ferrandis exchange for the lead. Oh, and there's even some Marty talk too!

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment